Burlington to Audit Racial Equity Office Amid Questions About Former Director 

"wanted to uphold white supremacy culture," she said, "and I did not."



"We had a relationship where we disagreed on what racial justice is," Green said. "His form of racial justice means centering white people. My form of racial justice means centering everybody else."





Miro knows my integrity in Burlington."







“I certainly had my challenges in the time that I was working with Tyeastia Green, setting up that new department,” Weinberger said. “I will say this: With Kim Carson now as the leader, I’ve never felt better about the direction of the agency and its ability to deliver what we need to for Burlington.”



In a statement on Thursday, Weinberger's office defended his racial equity work, saying that the department he helped create in 2019 now boasts a $1.8 million budget, "the most expansive and resourced" racial equity department or agency in the state.

"The work accomplished during former Director Green's tenure as the first Department Head of REIB was important and impactful and the Mayor supported that work in every way he could," the statement said. Asked about Green last week during an interview on WVMT Radio's "Morning Drive" show, Weinberger acknowledged that the audit was planned to suss out any potential financial "fraud or abuse" during her tenure. He also noted that racial equity work is difficult, and he praised Green's successor, Kim Carson. "They know what my integrity is in Burlington," she said. "If no one else knows, Miro knows my integrity in Burlington."

But, Sheehan said, Ellerby was in charge of planning Burlington’s 2022 Juneteenth celebration, including contracting vendors and approving spending. Her management of the event led to the budget overrun, according to Sheehan.



For example, Ellerby approved hotel stays for vendors, which isn’t typical city practice, Sheehan said. That cost $16,000. Production and media expenses were billed at $94,000, which was above the norm, Sheehan added.

"I am not afraid of an audit that Burlington is going to do because I haven't done anything improper," Green said. "So by all means, do that audit. But by all means, when you're finished with that audit and it exonerates me, please come out and say that."



