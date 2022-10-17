CityPlace Burlington Construction Could Begin in November 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Freeman French Freeman ©️ Seven Days

A rendering of CityPlace Burlington on Cherry Street

The partners behind the long-stalled CityPlace Burlington project announced at a city council meeting on Monday that they hope t o break ground in early November.









"All I can say is, it's about time," Farrington said.



The news comes after years of stalled plans and construction delays on the project, which locals have nicknamed “the Pit.” In 2014, former owner Don Sinex pitched redeveloping the Burlington Town Center mall into 14-story towers. Sinex tore down the Burlington Town Center mall in 2017, but the site has since been empty, with little movement.



The project is now led by

Related CityPlace Developers Move Toward Building Affordable Housing on Vacant Site CityPlace Developers Move Toward Building Affordable Housing on Vacant Site By Courtney Lamdin News



"This is a unique and great opportunity to build affordable housing in downtown Burlington," Michael Monte, the trust's CEO, said at Monday's council meeting.

But first, long-standing lawsuits against the CityPlace project — including one brought by a citizen group — had to be resolved. That finally happened in recent weeks.



That's when the developers want to start laying the foundation for the south tower, which faces Bank Street. Construction would then continue clockwise around the plot, according to Dave Farrington, one of the project partners. The developers expect to "go vertical" by June or July of 2023, with the entire project, including a north tower, completed by November 2025."All I can say is, it's about time," Farrington said.The news comes after years of stalled plans and construction delays on the project, which locals have nicknamed “the Pit.” In 2014, former owner Don Sinex pitched redeveloping the Burlington Town Center mall into 14-story towers. Sinex tore down the Burlington Town Center mall in 2017, but the site has since been empty, with little movement.The project is now led by three local businessmen : Farrington of Farrington Construction, Al Senecal of Omega Electric Construction and Scott Ireland of S.D. Ireland. Their “phase one” plans for the site include two towers of about 10 stories that would hold some 430 total units of housing — including 85 affordable apartments — as well as 45,000 square feet of ground level retail space, 420 parking spaces, and a rooftop restaurant and observation deck.In September, the developers submitted a request to use $275,000 in federal grant money to build an eight-story affordable housing project in partnership with Champlain Housing Trust.But first, long-standing lawsuits against the CityPlace project — including one brought by a citizen group — had to be resolved. That finally happened in recent weeks.

click to enlarge File: James Buck

From left: Dave Farrington, Al Senecal and Scott Ireland

"We were handed a mess when we bought this thing," Farrington said.