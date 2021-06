click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Connie Marshall

To my dearest Connie,

I miss you every day and can't believe you won't be here for the rest of my life. I never dreamed you would die at just the age of 71. My prayer will always be that I will be with you someday in some way.

So much love,

Mary and your entire family, who will continue to cherish all of our many memories of you