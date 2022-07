click to enlarge Courtesy

Ellen Sabo Morris

Bring a memory, bring a story, bring a little food to share.Bring a lawn chair and we can sit beneath the tent and visit for a while.Take a stroll down the nature trail that was Ellen's last walk in the woods.(You may even find an Ent or two, we did!)Join us from 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Knight Point State Park, 44 Knights Point Rd., North Hero, Vt 05474.Questions? RSVP to Barclay, bemorris@gmavt.net