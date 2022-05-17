 Kids VT: Ideas, Events & Fun for Families by Seven Days

Expanding Horizons: Two Vermont Schools Selected to Host Arabic and Mandarin Teachers
  • Cat Cutillo

By Cat Cutillo | May 17, 2022

Win a Free Trip to Washington, D.C. by Taking the Good Citizen Challenge This Summer

by Seven Days Staff | May 18, 2022

Star Turns: For Young Actors, Very Merry Theatre Provides Ample Opportunities

by Jordan Adams | May 17, 2022

A New Mom's Guide to Getting Ready, Staying Organized and Finding Social Time

by Corey Barrows | May 17, 2022

Vermont Visionaries: Eddie Merma, Founder of the Sculpture School

by Cat Cutillo | May 17, 2022

Checkup: How Can Parents Help Kids Deal With Changing COVID-19 Policies?

by Ken Picard | May 17, 2022

Use Your Words: To Cope With COVID-19, We Started a Business Together

by Katie Titterton and Kevin Titterton | May 17, 2022

Secondhand Style: Maternity Fashion to Beat the Heat

by Maria Munroe | May 17, 2022

Good Nature: Eagle Mountain and Sunny Hollow — A Tale of Two Fires

by Heather Fitzgerald | May 17, 2022

Mealtime: Bifanas — Portuguese Pork Sandwiches; Green Pea and Asparagus Soup With Poached Egg

by Astrid Hedbor Lague | May 17, 2022

Short Stuff: Museums and a Mini-Marathon

by Cathy Resmer and Cat Cutillo | May 17, 2022

Mom Takes Notes: Sense of Time

by Elisa Järnefelt | May 17, 2022

Pop Culture: Vermont Dads Lead the Way

by Keegan Albaugh | May 17, 2022

Editor's Note: Making Magic

by Cathy Resmer | May 17, 2022

Three Questions for 'Ninja Foods' Author Christina Glowac

by Melissa Pasanen | May 12, 2022

Winooski Memorial Library Offers Arabic-English Bilingual Story Time and Arabic Class

by Cat Cutillo | Apr 7, 2022

