Man Fatally Shot in Burlington's City Hall Park, Police Say 

Updated at 10:28 a.m.



A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and killed early Sunday morning in City Hall Park in what Burlington police described as a targeted attack.



The homicide occurred before 1 a.m., acting chief Jon Murad said in a brief press release. Police have not identified or apprehended a suspect. But the release said "it currently appears that the suspect directly and specifically targeted the victim."



The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.



Officers from the Vermont State Police, University of Vermont police and South Burlington Police Department aided on scene, Murad said.



It's the third murder in Burlington this year; a young man was shot dead in a city park in July, while a young woman was fatally shot in a murder-suicide later that same month. Another woman targeted in that shooting survived.