Mealtime: Borani Kadoo and Bolani 

Borani Kadoo

Looking for a creative way to serve pumpkins and butternut squash this fall?

I recently discovered one: Over the summer I visited friends in Baltimore who brought me to a fantastic Afghan restaurant. They suggested I try their favorite dish, which consists of sweetened pumpkin or squash served with a spiced yogurt sauce. It was absolutely delicious, and I knew that I had to try making it.

While researching the dish, I found that it's often served with both a yogurt sauce and a spiced tomato sauce. The pumpkin or squash is usually baked with sugar, but I put a Vermont spin on it by substituting maple syrup instead.

I wanted to make a full meal, so I added a versatile unleavened Afghan stuffed flatbread called bolani. There are so many relatively easy-to-make variations, including vegetarian and meat options. I opted for a filling with lots of veggies, including potatoes, spinach and scallions — plus ground chicken, cilantro and delicious spices. An added bonus: The bolani can be packed into lunches and served at room temperature!

The flatbread can be made ahead of time: Just wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate it. It'll be good for 10 to 14 days. Once cooked and cooled, the stuffed bolani can be kept in the refrigerator for up to five days, or frozen for a few months.

The best part is that both of the sauces are also wonderful on the bolani. You may never have traveled to the Middle East, but this flavorful meal will bring your taste buds there.

Ingredients

2-3 pounds butternut squash or sugar pie pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup (or use sugar for a more authentic dish)

2/3 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat a large Dutch oven or other oven-safe pot over medium-high heat. Coat cut squash or pumpkin evenly in oil. Add to the pan and cook for about 5 minutes, until lightly browned, stirring often. Remove pot from heat and add sugar, maple syrup and cinnamon, stirring to coat. Cover and cook in the oven for about 30 minutes, until tender. Serve warm with the yogurt and tomato sauces. (See recipes at right.)

Garlic Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 clove garlic, crushed

Directions

Combine garlic and yogurt thoroughly. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow flavors to combine.

Spiced Tomato Sauce

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups plain canned tomato sauce

1/2 cup water

Directions

Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add oil. Cook onion and garlic until onion is translucent, stirring often, about 5 minutes. Add spices and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce and water and simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the sauce is thickened.

Bolani (Stuffed Afghan Flatbread)

Bolani

Ingredients

Dough

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup water

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon fine salt

Filling

4 large Yukon Gold potatoes

1 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/2 cup finely chopped scallions

1 cup finely chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 tablespoon finely minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon finely minced garlic

1 teaspoon fine salt (more to taste)

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/2 pound ground chicken

vegetable oil for frying

Directions