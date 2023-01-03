Mellencamp to Return to Role as Principal of Burlington High School 

click to enlarge File: Cat Cutillo ©️ Seven Days

Burlington High School's temporary downtown campus

Former Burlington High School principal Amy Mellencamp will come out of retirement to reprise the role she held from 1999 to 2016 following principal Lauren McBride's announcement last month that she is resigning to take a leadership role at a local company.





he school district plans to launch a national search for a permanent high school principal.



Currently, Mellencamp serves on the board of the Currently, Mellencamp serves on the board of the Curtis Fund , a philanthropic organization that provides postsecondary educational scholarships to low-income and at-risk Vermonters. For the past year, she has also volunteered with the Burlington School District to help with scheduling at the high school.

In Flanagan's announcement, he lauded Mellencamp's "deep understanding of BHS and Vermont’s statutes and policies" and her positive relationships with district staff.

"The only approver on these payments is the principal, who repeatedly failed to ensure the presence of sufficient documentation prior to authorizing payment," Lavery wrote.



Mellencamp contested the findings of the memo at the time, writing in an email to Seven Days that "t his is the case of [Lavery] never asking questions of administrators, including myself, and just going ahead and making assumptions without gaining appropriate information."



In an email on Tuesday, Superintendent Flanagan said Lavery's 2016 memo noted that the audit found all six of the Burlington schools had issues with the handling of student activity accounts and that those shortcomings had been addressed in the years since the audit was done.



"I am fully confident in Principal Mellencamp’s ability to manage the school, staff and our budget," Flanagan wrote. "I know she is the right person to move us forward through this transition and I am excited to have her helping us finish the school year strong."





click to enlarge Courtesy of Burlington School District ©️ Seven Days

Lauren McBride

willingness to lead from a place of humility and to be student-centered in decision-making."

