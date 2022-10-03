Mother of Transgender Student in Randolph Says Her Daughter Was Bullied 

click to enlarge Sandra Tester | Dreamstime.com

olleyball team had been banned from its locker room while school officials investigated a conflict involving an unnamed transgender athlete on the team.

asked not to be named because of privacy and safety concerns.

"She never really felt unwelcome or like she didn't belong," her mother said.









When the transgender student walked into the gym after getting changed, she encountered the volleyball coach, who told the girl that she had overheard what had happened and was planning to report the incident to the school administration.

Superintendent Millington, who said he was unable to comment about the details of the investigation because of federal law protecting student information, confirmed part of the mother's account in an email to Seven Days. T he locker room was shut down "to ensure student safety while the investigation is conducted, and the shutdown applies equally to the entire team," Millington wrote.



Administrators initially thought they would be able to keep the locker room open by finding people to supervise students, Millington said, but adults were reluctant to do so because of "false and escalating rhetoric on social media."



After the mother saw the WCAX report last week, she stayed up all night, crafting a long email to the station's news director, Roger Garrity, telling him that the outlet's reporting was "aggressive, inaccurate, one-sided, and just altogether ugly."



In an emailed reply the mother shared with Seven Days, Garrity wrote that the story was attempting to "explore whether the laws and policies meant to protect transgendered students fail to offer resolution to what some people see as an inherent conflict: having children born of different sexes undressing in the same room." He also a pologized for the distress the issue was causing the mother and her daughter.



Throughout the saga, school administrators, teachers and counselors have been extremely supportive of her daughter, the mother said. However, she's received unwelcome messages from community members on Facebook. In one, a man who identified himself as the father of the student interviewed on WCAX, wrote: "the truth is your son watched my daughter and multiple other girls change in the locker room. While he got a free show they got violated. you think this is fine and dandy, I wonder how you would feel if I watched you undress?"

Both media outlets noted that the Vermont Agency of Education has a policy that allows a transgender student to use the locker room that aligns with their gender identity.



The conflict contains all the elements of a classic culture-war story, and national right-wing outlets have glommed on to it. On Saturday, Fox News ran a story saying that volleyball players were banned from using the locker room "after some members objected to a biological male changing with them," while thewrote that the players had gotten into "a dust up with a transgender athlete."Both media outlets noted that the Vermont Agency of Education has a policy that allows a transgender student to use the locker room that aligns with their gender identity.



And Northfield Police Chief John Helfant, a Randolph parent, published a commentary on the right-wing website Vermont Daily Chronicle on Monday, asserting that " for a male student to view, watch a female student change her bra or underwear in a women’s locker room or bathroom" is a violation of the Vermont law against voyeurism.



The conflict drew the attention of transgender former Olympian Caitlin Jenner, who tweeted "Shame on Vermont!" for allowing " biological boys with penises changing next to our daughters in locker rooms, and then have our daughters scolded by the school." She also went on the morning TV show "Fox & Friends" to discuss the controversy. Well-known evangelist Franklin Graham, meanwhile, wrote to his 10 million followers on Facebook that "t his story from Vermont just leaves you shaking your head."







"In 2022, it's not that unfamiliar that this kind of thing is happening, especially amidst the current hostile climate," Kaplan said. "Ultimately, kids are trying to be kids. They're trying to go to school. They're trying to play sports. They're trying to go to the bathroom. They're trying to get changed.



She said her daughter is torn because by not going to school, she feels like she is letting down other transgender and queer students — but she also knows she needs to take care of herself.



The mother is hoping that national organizations such the American Civil Liberties Union and the



"I feel like they have a moral and ethical duty to acknowledge the harm that they did and rectify it by doing some kind of educational piece on what transgenderism is," the mother said.



In a statement to Seven Days Monday night, WCAX news director Garrity wrote that the purpose of last week's news report "was to examine a dispute over locker room usage and what state education policy has to say about it." He said he believed the story accomplished that.



"We are aware that this is an extremely sensitive topic that can evoke strong emotions," Garrity continued. "As journalists, we can’t shy away from those conversations, but hope that our reporting will inform viewers and lead to better understanding."



The transgender student has also written to Garrity to let him know how she feels.



