Now Playing in Theaters: April 20-26 

ALINE: Valérie Lemercier directed and stars in this fictionalized account of the life of Céline Dion, from her humble beginnings in Québec to international pop superstardom. With Sylvain Marcel. (126 min, PG-13. Roxy)

THE BAD GUYS: A crew of animal outlaws try to convince the world they've reformed in this animated comedy from director Pierre Perifel, featuring the voice talents of Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE NORTHMAN: A Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) sets out to rescue his mother and avenge his father in a historical epic that shares its source material with Hamlet. With Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang. Robert Eggers (The Witch) directed. (136 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT: Nicolas Cage goofs on his own image in this action comedy about a cash-poor actor whose paid appearance at a fan's party might have a super-secret motive. With Tiffany Haddish. Tom Gormican directed. (107 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset)

AMBULANCE ★★★ Director Michael Bay applies his over-the-top action-thriller style to this tale of two robbers fleeing from a failed heist in an ambulance. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star. (136 min, R. Majestic, Roxy)

THE BATMAN ★★★1/2 Robert Pattinson plays yet another version of the Caped Crusader in this adventure that establishes a new Gotham City continuity, with Paul Dano as the murderous Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Matt Reeves (Let Me In) directed. (175 min, PG-13. Majestic, Roxy)

CODA ★★★1/2 A hearing Child of Deaf Adults (Emilia Jones) must decide whether to follow her passion or stay and help her family in this year's Best Picture winner. With Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Sian Heder directed. (111 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 4/6)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu. (139 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 4/13)

FANTASTIC BEASTS: SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE ★★1/2 The Harry Potter prequel saga continues as Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) sends Newt (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission. David Yates directed. (142 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

FATHER STU ★★ Mark Wahlberg plays a hard-living boxer who becomes a Catholic priest after a disastrous accident in this inspirational biopic, also starring Mel Gibson. Rosalind Ross directed. (124 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

K.G.F.: CHAPTER 2: One of India's biggest blockbusters of all time, this action-oriented period piece continues the tale of an assassin (Yash) rising to power in the Kolar Gold Fields. Prashanth Neel directed. (168 min, NR. Majestic)

THE LOST CITY ★★★ A best-selling romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her cover model (Channing Tatum) get pulled into a real-life jungle adventure in this action comedy, also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. (112 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset)

MORBIUS ★★ Jared Leto plays a biochemist turned vampire in this film based on a Marvel Comics character. With Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona. Daniel Espinosa directed. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

MOTHERING SUNDAY ★★★1/2 In this adaptation of Graham Swift's novel, a housekeeper (Odessa Young) in 1924 England uses a day off for a tryst with her wealthy lover. (104 min, R. Savoy [ends Thu])

PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT ★★★★ Young people's friendships and romantic lives intertwine in this drama based on the comics of Adrian Tomine and directed by Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone). With Lucie Zhang and Makita Samba. (105 min, R. Savoy [ends Thu])

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 ★★1/2 The villainous Dr. Robotnik returns to challenge the title character in this sequel to the animated family hit. With Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. (122 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

UNCHARTED ★★1/2 Mismatched treasure hunters (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) seek Ferdinand Magellan's fortune in this action adventure. (116 min, PG-13. Majestic)

DESPICABLE ME (Majestic)

MOONFALL (Sunset)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (Sunset)

VCFA GUEST AND FACULTY SCREENINGS (Savoy, Sun-Thu 28)

