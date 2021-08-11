 Now Playing in Theaters: August 4‑11 | Now Playing | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 11, 2021 On Screen » Now Playing

Now Playing in Theaters: August 4‑11 

By
click to enlarge Marion Cotillard in Annette - COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS
  • Courtesy of Amazon Studios
  • Marion Cotillard in Annette

new in theaters

ANNETTE: Looking for something tunefully offbeat? Leos Carax (the surreal Holy Motors) directed this rock musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a show biz couple. (139 min, R. Savoy)

NINE DAYS: In this Independent Spirit Awards nominee, souls must audition for a chance to be born. Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz and Benedict Wong star. Edson Oda wrote and directed the supernatural drama. (124 min, R. Savoy)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Brash, irreverent and confusingly titled, this standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad finds an unruly team of captured supervillains tasked by the U.S. government with invading an island nation. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone. James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) directed. (132 min, R. Bethel, Capitol, Essex, Marquis, Star, Welden)

now playing

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed. (133 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Stowe, Sunset)

F9: THE FAST SAGA ★★★ Everyone's favorite "family" returns, with a now-vast cast and a plot involving sibling rivalry between Dom (Vin Diesel) and his little bro (John Cena). Justin Lin again directed. (145 min, PG-13. Sunset)

THE GREEN KNIGHT ★★★★1/2 Director David Lowery (Ghost Story) adapted this version of the Arthurian legend in which Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) undertakes a deadly quest. With Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. (125 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Savoy, Sunset; reviewed 8/4)

JOE BELL ★★1/2 Mark Wahlberg plays a dad who walks across the U.S. to protest bullying in this drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men), with Connie Britton and Gary Sinise. (90 min, R. Roxy)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

OLD ★★1/2 A secluded beach accelerates the aging of a family of vacationers in this thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell. (108 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

SNAKE EYES ★★ The titular commando (Henry Golding) takes center stage in this action adventure set in the G.I. Joe universe. With Andrew Koji and Samara Weaving. Robert Schwentke directed. (121 min, PG-13. Bijou, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset)

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY ★★ Basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters mingle once more in a belated sequel. (115 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Star, Sunset)

STILLWATER ★★★ Matt Damon plays a regular Joe who travels to France to try to exonerate his daughter (Abigail Breslin) of murder in this drama directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). (140 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Playhouse, Roxy)

older films

CRUELLA (Fairlee, Sunset)

GODZILLA VS. KONG (Sunset)

IN THE HEIGHTS (Star)

open theaters

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Now Playing »

More By This Author

About The Author

Margot Harrison

Margot Harrison
Bio:
 Margot Harrison is the Associate Editor at Seven Days; she coordinates literary and film coverage. In 2005, she won the John D. Donoghue award for arts criticism from the Vermont Press Association.

Trending

Burlington Councilors Reject Plea to Boost Police Ranks Despite Dire Claims
Winooski Cleaner Charged With Scamming COVID-19 Business Relief Program
Three Needs in Burlington Requires Proof of Vaccination
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17
Clean: 'Self-Acceptance' (8/9/21)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Trending in the Alternative Press

+ add your event

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation