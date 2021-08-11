Now Playing in Theaters: August 4‑11 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Marion Cotillard in Annette

new in theaters

ANNETTE: Looking for something tunefully offbeat? Leos Carax (the surreal Holy Motors) directed this rock musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a show biz couple. (139 min, R. Savoy)

NINE DAYS: In this Independent Spirit Awards nominee, souls must audition for a chance to be born. Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz and Benedict Wong star. Edson Oda wrote and directed the supernatural drama. (124 min, R. Savoy)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Brash, irreverent and confusingly titled, this standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad finds an unruly team of captured supervillains tasked by the U.S. government with invading an island nation. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone. James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) directed. (132 min, R. Bethel, Capitol, Essex, Marquis, Star, Welden)

now playing

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed. (133 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Stowe, Sunset)

F9: THE FAST SAGA ★★★ Everyone's favorite "family" returns, with a now-vast cast and a plot involving sibling rivalry between Dom (Vin Diesel) and his little bro (John Cena). Justin Lin again directed. (145 min, PG-13. Sunset)

THE GREEN KNIGHT ★★★★1/2 Director David Lowery (Ghost Story) adapted this version of the Arthurian legend in which Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) undertakes a deadly quest. With Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. (125 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Savoy, Sunset; reviewed 8/4)

JOE BELL ★★1/2 Mark Wahlberg plays a dad who walks across the U.S. to protest bullying in this drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men), with Connie Britton and Gary Sinise. (90 min, R. Roxy)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

OLD ★★1/2 A secluded beach accelerates the aging of a family of vacationers in this thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell. (108 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

SNAKE EYES ★★ The titular commando (Henry Golding) takes center stage in this action adventure set in the G.I. Joe universe. With Andrew Koji and Samara Weaving. Robert Schwentke directed. (121 min, PG-13. Bijou, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset)

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY ★★ Basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters mingle once more in a belated sequel. (115 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Star, Sunset)

STILLWATER ★★★ Matt Damon plays a regular Joe who travels to France to try to exonerate his daughter (Abigail Breslin) of murder in this drama directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). (140 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Playhouse, Roxy)

older films

open theaters