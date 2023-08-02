Now Playing in Theaters: July 19-25 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

new in theaters

BARBIE: Yes, it's here, in all its pinkness — Margot Robbie plays the Mattel toy as she experiences her first-ever existential crisis. With Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling. Greta Gerwig directed. (114 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

OPPENHEIMER: Director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the man (Cillian Murphy) who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb. With Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. (180 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

ASTEROID CITY ★★★★ The latest from Wes Anderson is a story within a story about a small desert town during a stargazer convention in 1955. Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson star. (104 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 6/28)

ELEMENTAL ★★★ Pixar's latest family animation takes place in a city where people embody different elements — and fire and water meet cute on the subway. (103 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY ★★★ The intrepid archaeologist (Harrison Ford) battles Nazis in both 1944 and 1969 in the fifth installment of the adventure series. James Mangold directed. (154 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR ★★ The long-lived horror series returns to the saga of the haunted Lambert family, with star Patrick Wilson also directing this time around. With Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins. (107 min, PG-13. Bethel, Essex, Majestic)

JOY RIDE ★★★★ In this comedy from Adele Lim, four friends encounter misadventures aplenty when they go in search of one of their birth mothers in Asia. Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu star. (95 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 7/19)

THE LITTLE MERMAID ★★★ Halle Bailey is the sea princess who longs to walk the earth in Disney's latest live-action version of its own animated property. (135 min, PG. Majestic)

THE MIRACLE CLUB ★★1/2 Three generations of Irish women make a pilgrimage to Lourdes, hashing out their differences along the way, in this comedy from Thaddeus O'Sullivan, starring Maggie Smith, Laura Linney and Kathy Bates. (91 min, PG-13. Palace)

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART ONE ★★★★ Tom Cruise returns as secret agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment of the action franchise. (163 min, PG-13. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

NO HARD FEELINGS ★★★ A down-on-her-luck woman (Jennifer Lawrence) is hired by a 19-year-old's parents to bring him out of his shell before college in this comedy. (103 min, R. Bijou, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

PAST LIVES ★★★★ Former childhood sweethearts (Greta Lee and Teo Yoo) are drawn to reconnect across international borders in this acclaimed indie drama from writer-director Celine Song. (105 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 7/5)

RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN ★★1/2 An awkward high schooler (voice of Lana Condor) learns that the depths of the ocean could be her true home in this animated adventure. (90 min, PG. Majestic)

SOUND OF FREEDOM ★★1/2 Jim Caviezel stars in this action thriller based on the life of Tim Ballard, a former federal agent who founded an organization to fight human trafficking. (135 min, PG-13. Essex, Palace, Star)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE ★★★★1/2 In this animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, young superhero Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) explores a multiverse full of Spider-People like himself. (140 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 6/7)

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS ★★ The toy-driven action series takes a jaunt back to the '90s to meet an Autobot ally faction called the Maximals. With Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson. (127 min, PG-13. Majestic, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

COCAINE BEAR (Sunset)

HENRY DAVID THOREAU: SURVEYOR OF THE SOUL (Roxy, Thu only)

FATHOM'S BIG SCREEN CLASSICS: NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 19 only)

open theaters

The Capitol Showplace, Catamount Arts, Paramount Twin Cinema and Savoy Theater are currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

*SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.