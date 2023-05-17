Now Playing in Theaters: May 17-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Roadside Attractions

Charlie Day in Fool's Paradise

new in theaters

CARMEN: Choreographer Benjamin Millepied offers a "reimagining" of Georges Bizet's opera with a new plot and score, starring Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal. (116 min, R. Savoy)

FAST X: The son of a drug kingpin comes for revenge on everyone's favorite fast-driving "family." Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me) directed. (141 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

MONICA: A woman (Trace Lysette) returns home to care for the ailing mother (Patricia Clarkson) from whom she's estranged in director Andrea Pallaoro's drama. (106 min, R. Catamount)

currently playing

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. ★★★1/2 Kelly Fremon Craig directed this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic. (105 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy; reviewed 5/3)

BEAU IS AFRAID ★★★★1/2 Joaquin Phoenix plays a troubled man processing his mother's death in an unclassifiable epic that has divided audiences. Ari Aster (Midsommar) directed. (179 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 5/17)

BLACKBERRY ★★★★ Remember the first smartphone? This biopic of sorts from Matt Johnson (The Dirties) explores what happened to it. With Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. (120 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER ★★1/2 Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton play four friends who bring their book club to Italy in this comedy sequel. (107 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

CHEVALIER ★★★1/2 Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays 18th-century Black French composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-George, in this biopic from director Stephen Williams. (107 min, PG-13. Savoy)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 3/8)

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES ★★★1/2 Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez play adventurers in the world of the fantasy role-playing game. (134 min, PG-13. Majestic)

EVIL DEAD RISE ★★★1/2 In the horror series' fifth installment, two estranged sisters (Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland) learn the true meaning of family by fighting off demons. (97 min, R. Palace, Sunset)

FOOL'S PARADISE ★1/2 Charlie Day plays a shady publicist in this Hollywood satire that he also directed. (97 min, R. Palace, Stowe)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 ★★★1/2 The intergalactic crew regroups after a crushing loss in yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza. James Gunn wrote and directed. (150 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

HYPNOTIC ★★1/2 Ben Affleck plays a detective searching for his own daughter in this science fiction thriller directed by Robert Rodriguez. (92 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 ★★★★ Keanu Reeves once again plays a hit man battling a global organization in Chad Stahelski's stylized action flick. (169 min, R. Majestic)

LOVE AGAIN ★1/2 What if your dead fiancé's phone number were reassigned... to someone really attractive? Jim Strouse directed this rom-com. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Majestic, Palace)

RALLY ROAD RACERS: A rookie competes in a long-distance road race in this animated comedy from Ross Venokur. (93 min, PG. Majestic, Palace)

R.M.N. ★★★★ This drama from acclaimed Romanian director Cristian Mungiu examines the workings of anti-immigrant prejudice in a small Transylvanian town. (125 min, NR. Catamount [ends Thu])

SHOWING UP ★★★★ Michelle Williams plays a sculptor juggling daily dramas in the latest from Kelly Reichardt (First Cow). (107 min, R. Savoy)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden [ends Wed])

SISU ★★★1/2 A Finnish treasure hunter faces off against Nazis in this World War II action film. (91 min, R. Essex)

SUZUME ★★★★1/2 In this animated adventure, two young people try to close mysterious doors that are unleashing disasters on Japan. (122 min, PG. Savoy; reviewed 4/19)

WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? ★★★ A friend's arranged marriage prompts a young filmmaker (Lily James) to examine her own attitude toward romance in this rom-com. (108 min, PG-13. Catamount [Wed only], Savoy)

older films and special screenings

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Sunset)

CHARLIE WILSON'S WAR (Catamount, Wed 17 only)

ERIC CLAPTON: ACROSS 24 NIGHTS (Essex, Wed 17 only)

HERSELF (Marquis, Wed 17 only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: DON GIOVANNI (Essex, Sat only)

THE POPE'S EXORCIST (Sunset)

RENFIELD (Sunset)

SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS (Roxy)

open theaters

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.