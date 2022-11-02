Now Playing in Theaters: November 2-8 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Anne Joyce/focus Features

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong in Armageddon Time

new in theaters

ARMAGEDDON TIME: In 1980 New York, a young boy (Banks Repeta) confronts changing cultural and family expectations in this autobiographical drama from James Gray (Ad Astra). With Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins. (115 min, R. Essex)

DECISION TO LEAVE: A detective (Park Hae-il) investigating a man's death becomes dangerously involved with his widow in this suspense drama for which director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) was honored at the Cannes Film Festival. (139 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

AMSTERDAM ★★1/2 Director David O. Russell returns with a fact-inspired mystery about three friends (Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington) caught up in a politically motivated murder plot in the 1930s. (134 min, R. Big Picture, Playhouse)

BLACK ADAM ★★ The villain (Dwayne Johnson) of the D.C. Comics film Shazam! gets center stage in this showcase for his anti-heroism. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (124 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

CALL JANE ★★★ In pre-Roe v. Wade America, a suburban housewife (Elizabeth Banks) gets involved with a network that connects women with abortion services in this drama from Phyllis Nagy. (121 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

DON'T WORRY DARLING ★★1/2 A 1950s homemaker (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect there's something wrong with her utopian lifestyle in this thriller from Olivia Wilde. (122 min, R. Roxy)

THE GOOD HOUSE ★★★ Sigourney Weaver plays a real estate agent struggling with alcohol addiction in this comedy-drama, also starring Kevin Kline. (114 min, R. Catamount)

HALLOWEEN ENDS ★★1/2 The final installment of David Gordon Green's "H40" trilogy bills itself as the last rampage of horror icon Michael Myers. (111 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Sunset)

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE ★★1/2 A lonely kid befriends a singing crocodile in this family comedy based on the children's book. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Star, Stowe, Welden)

MY POLICEMAN ★★1/2 Michael Grandage's literary adaptation follows the repercussions of a secret over decades, as a cop who is married to a woman reconnects with his male lover. With Harry Styles, Linus Roache and Emma Corrin. (113 min, R. Roxy)

PREY FOR THE DEVIL ★★ Nothing goes right when a nun (Jacqueline Byers) tries to exorcise a demon in this horror flick from Daniel Stamm (The Last Exorcism). (93 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

SEE HOW THEY RUN ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Ruth Wilson star in this murder mystery set in the 1950s among London theater folk. (98 min, PG-13. Palace)

SMILE ★★★1/2 A doctor (Sosie Bacon) is plagued by terrifying visions in this horror debut from writer-director Parker Finn. (115 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

TAR ★★★★★ The Venice Film Festival honored Cate Blanchett for her performance as Lydia Tár, a prominent classical composer with some dark secrets, in this drama from Todd Field (Little Children). (158 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/2)

TICKET TO PARADISE ★★1/2 Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple so convinced their daughter's wedding is a bad idea that they join forces to sabotage it. Ol Parker directed. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

TILL ★★★★ The mother (Danielle Deadwyler) of murdered teen Emmett Till fights entrenched racism to bring his killers to justice in this historical drama from Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency). (130 min, PG-13. Majestic, Marquis)

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ★★★ A luxury cruise for influencers and the super-rich goes very wrong in this dark comedy from Ruben Östlund (Force Majeure), starring Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean. (147 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

older films and special screenings

THE BAD GUYS (Palace)

BEETLEJUICE (Sunset)

BROS (Stowe)

CORPSE BRIDE (Sunset)

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2022: SPIRITED AWAY (Essex, Wed 2 only)

THE GOONIES (Star)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: LA TRAVIATA (Essex, Sat only)

MOTHER TERESA: NO GREATER LOVE (Essex, Wed 2 only)

NO WAY OUT (Catamount, Wed 9 only)

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON (Catamount, Wed 2 only)

PEARL (Sunset)

PLANES, TRAINS & AUTOMOBILES 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

SECOND ANNUAL VTIFF AT THE SAVOY (Savoy, Fri-Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)