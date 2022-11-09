Now Playing in Theaters: November 9-15 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jonathan Hession/20th Century Studios

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

new in theaters

AFTERSUN: A woman tries to reconcile memories of a childhood vacation with her dad with what she knows about him now in Charlotte Wells' acclaimed debut feature. With Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. (102 min, R. Savoy)

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER: In Marvel Comics' fictional African kingdom, the Wakandans mourn King T'Challa and protect their nation from new threats. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira star; Ryan Coogler again directed. (161 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

AMSTERDAM ★★1/2 Director David O. Russell returns with a fact-inspired mystery about three friends (Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington) caught up in a politically motivated murder plot in the 1930s. (134 min, R. Marquis)

ARMAGEDDON TIME ★★★1/2 In 1980 New York, a young boy (Banks Repeta) confronts changing expectations in this autobiographical drama from James Gray (Ad Astra). With Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins. (115 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN ★★★★1/2 The end of a long friendship between two men (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) has unintended consequences in this drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). (114 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Savoy)

BLACK ADAM ★★ The villain (Dwayne Johnson) of the D.C. Comics film Shazam! gets center stage in this showcase for his anti-heroism. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (124 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

CALL JANE ★★★ In pre-Roe v. Wade America, a suburban housewife (Elizabeth Banks) gets involved with a network that connects women with abortion services in this drama from Phyllis Nagy. (121 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

DECISION TO LEAVE ★★★★1/2 A detective (Park Hae-il) investigating a man's death becomes dangerously involved with his widow in this suspense drama for which director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) was honored at the Cannes Film Festival. (139 min, NR. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/9)

THE ESTATE ★★ Two sisters vie to inherit their aunt's fortune in this comedy starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris. (96 min, R. Majestic)

THE GOOD HOUSE ★★★ Sigourney Weaver plays a real estate agent struggling with alcohol addiction in this comedy-drama, also starring Kevin Kline. (114 min, R. Catamount, ends Thu.)

HALLOWEEN ENDS ★★1/2 The final installment of David Gordon Green's "H40" trilogy bills itself as the last rampage of horror icon Michael Myers. (111 min, R. Bijou, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE ★★1/2 A lonely kid befriends a singing crocodile in this family comedy based on the children's book. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Star, Stowe, Welden)

NOCEBO ★★★ A fashion designer seeks help for a disturbing malady in this thriller from Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium), starring Eva Green and Mark Strong. (96 min, NR. Palace)

ONE PIECE FILM: RED ★★★1/2 A beloved singer promises fans a live concert in this animation from Gorô Taniguchi. (115 min, PG-13. Majestic)

PREY FOR THE DEVIL ★★ Nothing goes right when a nun (Jacqueline Byers) tries to exorcise a demon in this horror flick from Daniel Stamm (The Last Exorcism). (93 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace)

SEE HOW THEY RUN ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Ruth Wilson star in this murder mystery set in the 1950s among London theater folk. (98 min, PG-13. Palace)

SMILE ★★★1/2 A doctor (Sosie Bacon) is plagued by terrifying visions in this horror debut from writer-director Parker Finn. (115 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

TáR ★★★★★ The Venice Film Festival honored Cate Blanchett for her performance as Lydia Tár, a prominent classical composer with some dark secrets, in this drama from Todd Field (Little Children). (158 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/2)

TICKET TO PARADISE ★★1/2 Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who join forces to sabotage their daughter's wedding. Ol Parker directed. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

TILL ★★★★ The mother (Danielle Deadwyler) of murdered teen Emmett Till fights entrenched racism to bring his killers to justice in this historical drama from Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency). (130 min, PG-13. Majestic)

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ★★★ A luxury cruise for influencers and the super-rich goes very wrong in this dark comedy from Ruben Östlund (Force Majeure), starring Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean. (147 min, R. Catamount, Roxy)

older films and special screenings

ALICE'S RESTAURANT (Catamount, Wed 16 only)

BARBARIAN (Sunset)

THE GOONIES (Star)

NO WAY OUT (Catamount, Wed 9 only)

THE PAY DAY (Star, Mon only)

ROLAND & MARY: A WINTER OF TOWING IN THE NORTHEAST KINGDOM (Catamount, Sun only)

ROSÉ ALL DAY (Star, Tue only)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 60TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Wed 16 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)