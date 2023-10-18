Now Playing in Theaters: October 18-24 

click to enlarge Courteys Of Apple TV/ Melinda Sue Gordon

Killers of the Flower Moon

new in theaters

THE CANTERVILLE GHOST: An American family contends with a ghost in their new British country manor in this animated comedy with the voices of Toby Jones and Freddie Highmore. (89 min, PG. Star)

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: Martin Scorsese's historical drama traces the 1920s FBI investigation of murders of Osage tribe members after oil deposits on their Oklahoma land make them rich. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star. (206 min, R. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

STORY AVE: Vermont resident Luis Guzmán plays a subway worker who tries to mentor the young graffiti artist (Asante Blackk) who held him up in this indie drama from Aristotle Torres, set in the Bronx. (94 min, NR. Essex)

currently playing

BARBIE ★★★★ Margot Robbie plays the Mattel toy as she experiences her first-ever existential crisis. (114 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace; reviewed 7/26)

BOTTOMS ★★★★ Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play lovelorn high school friends who hatch a wild scheme to get close to their crushes in this comedy. (91 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 9/13)

THE CREATOR ★★★ An ex-soldier (John David Washington) finds the perfect weapon for a war between humans and artificial intelligence in this sci-fi adventure. (133 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

DUMB MONEY ★★★1/2 This comedy relates the stranger-than-fiction tale of how a grassroots online movement made GameStop the hot stock. (105 min, R. Palace, Roxy; reviewed 10/4)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER ★★ Ellen Burstyn returns in this sequel to the classic possession horror flick, in which two teens vanish into the woods and return disturbingly altered. David Gordon Green directed. (121 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

EXPEND4BLES ★1/2 In the fourth installment of the ensemble action series, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and 50 Cent battle terrorists once again. (103 min, R. Palace)

A HAUNTING IN VENICE ★★★ Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. (103 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Palace)

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 ★★ Nia Vardalos and John Corbett return as a couple bringing their grown daughter to Greece. (91 min, PG-13. Palace)

THE NUN II ★★1/2 Taissa Farmiga is back as a plucky nun chasing down a veil-wearing demon in this belated horror sequel. (110 min, R. Majestic)

OPPENHEIMER ★★★★★ Director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the man (Cillian Murphy) who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb. (180 min, R. Majestic; reviewed 8/2)

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE ★★1/2 A meteor endows the titular pups with superpowers in this family animation. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

SAW X ★★★ Terminally ill Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) decides to slaughter some medical scammers in the long-running horror franchise. (118 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR ★★★★ Fans who didn't score tickets can catch this cinematic version of the pop star's concert, filmed at three August shows and directed by Sam Wrench. (168 min, NR. Thu-Sun only: Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

THE ARTIST AND THE ASTRONAUT (Marquis, Wed only)

BACK TO THE FUTURE DAY (Essex, Sat only)

BEYOND UTOPIA (Essex, Mon only)

THE BIRDS 60TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Mon only)

HOCUS POCUS 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Sunset)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: DEAD MAN WALKING (Essex, Sat only)

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (Roxy, Fri & Sat only)

THE SHINING (Star)

STOP MAKING SENSE (Roxy, Savoy [Sat & Tue only])

TALK TO ME (Sunset)

open theaters

The Capitol Showplace and Catamount Arts are currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.