February 11, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Ann Denise Taylor, 1951-2022 

2002 Winter Olympics coach and medical professional was a free spirit who made friends wherever she went

click to enlarge Ann Taylor - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Ann Taylor

Ann Denise Taylor, daughter of Marguerite (Riendeau) and Arnold Taylor, was born in Manchester, N.H., on September 14, 1951. She graduated from Immaculata High School, where she was voted “athlete of the year,” and from the University of Vermont with a degree in physical therapy. She was an only child who spent a lot of time in nature, where she found solace. Her love of sports and the outdoors was clearly expressed by the happiness she felt while skiing, sailing, hiking, kayaking and camping. She had a very successful orthopedic physical therapy and massage practice for more than 40 years, helping thousands of athletes and folks get back to what they loved. She participated in the 2002 Winter Olympics as a coach and medical professional.

She was feisty, a free spirit, and the quintessential extrovert who met people and made friends everywhere she went. She was known as Dee Dee, Taylor and Annie, and she will always be remembered as one of the most beautiful and elegant skiers on the hill, as well as an epic powder hound. She was an experienced mountaineer who had a knack of making fresh, deep tracks on any terrain. Her love for water, the ocean, Lake Champlain and sailing was contagious.

Taylor was very passionate for many causes and had an indomitable spirit when it came to sticking up for the underdog. She was a proud lesbian and a self-proclaimed hippie who cared about the environment. She had a special place in her heart for dogs, cats and all living things. Her animated storytelling will be missed, along with the joie de vivre she brought to every occasion.

She fought cancer valiantly for 28 years, 20 of those years with stage IV breast cancer. Her uncanny ability to live in spite of very difficult circumstances gave hope, inspiration and encouragement to many people afflicted by cancer. The cancer’s progression, along with the extended medical treatments she received, took a toll on her physical and mental health and made her last few years extremely challenging both for her and for those who loved her.

Taylor is survived by her cousin Pierre Sylvestre and his wife, Marjelaine Marcil, of Laval, Québec, their daughters Genevieve and (Ann’s goddaughter) Annie, and their three grandchildren; her cousin Charles Woodbury of Manchester, N.H.; and many, many friends whom she made family over the years. Taylor leaves behind a legacy of adventures, tales of laughter and truly crazy times with many people from around the world. She will be missed, and we salute and celebrate a life well lived. We are grateful to her caregivers, who lovingly helped her transition at McClure Miller Respite House.

A Mass for Ann will be offered at 8:45 a.m. on February 13, 2022, at Holy Cross Church, 416 Church Rd., Colchester, VT 05446. There will be a memorial/celebration of life event for Taylor in Burlington, Vt., sometime in the spring. We have created a special website for her where we can post stories and memories and will include information about the celebration there. Please go to Gathering Us and post your thoughts and images.

We will post updates of the memorial here. In lieu of flowers, you can donate on her behalf to the Peace & Justice Center of Burlington (pjcvt.org) or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.

