Obituary: Brenda Emmons, 1957-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Brenda Emmons, 1957-2023

Brenda, 65, of Harwinton, Conn., passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Helene and Henry “Hank;” brother Tommy, sister Sue and brother-in-law Mark. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; her son Jeremy and his wife, Emily, and their two children, Gunnar and Freya, whom she adored more than anything. She leaves behind her sister Pam Dunbar; father in-law, Leon Emmons, and his wife, Linda; and other loving family members, including Jeff Emmons and his partner, Cheryl; David Sanborne and his daughter, Susanne; and her nieces and nephew, Leia, Liz and Mike of Arizona.

Brenda attended South Burlington High School, where she met her husband, Kevin. Brenda was a longtime resident of Richmond, Vt. She worked at IBM in Essex, Vt., for 25 years. She then worked as an at-home care provider for many clients whom she loved very much.



Kevin and Brenda relocated to Connecticut to be closer to family. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling the world with her husband. No service will take place per Brenda’s request.