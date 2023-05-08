Obituary: Charles Wolf, 1932-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Charles Wolf

After 91 years of living life to its fullest, Charlie Wolf passed away on April 30, 2023, at his home in Shelburne, Vt. He had just spent several days with his family. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann; his children, Bob Wolf, Willi Wolf and Karen Sharpwolf; their partners, Cydney Wolf, Alex Nowik and Steve Sharp; and his beloved granddaughters, Olivia Wolf, Caroline Wolf and Sophia Sharp.



A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church UCC of Burlington on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 10 a.m. It will also be available via streaming for those who cannot attend in person.



His obituary can be found at gregorycremation.com/obituaries.