May 08, 2023

Obituary: Charles Wolf, 1932-2023 

U.S. Army veteran was a dedicated volunteer who lived life to the fullest

Published May 8, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 8, 2023 at 8:51 a.m.

click to enlarge Charles Wolf - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Charles Wolf

After 91 years of living life to its fullest, Charlie Wolf passed away on April 30, 2023, at his home in Shelburne, Vt. He had just spent several days with his family. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann; his children, Bob Wolf, Willi Wolf and Karen Sharpwolf; their partners, Cydney Wolf, Alex Nowik and Steve Sharp; and his beloved granddaughters, Olivia Wolf, Caroline Wolf and Sophia Sharp.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church UCC of Burlington on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 10 a.m. It will also be available via streaming for those who cannot attend in person.

His obituary can be found at gregorycremation.com/obituaries.

