Obituary: David LeFebvre, 1949-2022 

David LeFebvre

The Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis Colts lost a dedicated fan on July 22, 2022. David “Bambi” LeFebvre of Colchester, Vt., passed away at the age of 73, surrounded by his family after battling an aggressive form of cancer.David was born in Burlington, Vt., to Charles and Majorie LeFebvre, the second oldest of four boys. He attended Cathedral Elementary and Rice Memorial High School. David grew up playing football, basketball and baseball, and he later played competitive slow-pitch softball and became an avid golfer. He was a standout three-sport athlete at Rice, being elected to the Rice Hall of Fame in 1995. He went on to earn a basketball scholarship at Champlain College for his first two years of college, then basketball and baseball scholarships at Lyndon State as he rounded out his four-year degree, even being invited to try out for the Montreal Expos while at Lyndon. He played on many slow-pitch softball teams through the 1970s and 1980s, going to the national tournament twice. He became a passionate golfer, playing nearly every day in the summer for the last 30 years, most recently at the Links at Lang Farm, and even playing at Pebble Beach during a trip to California.David also grew up hunting in Ripton with family, where he developed a lifelong love of hunting with his brother, Michael. As an adult, he loved spending time at his camp in Jay and hunting with family and friends over the years, especially with his son and, in more recent years, his grandsons and son-in-law.David began his career as a teacher but spent the majority of his career as an administrator within the Burlington and Montpelier school districts.David is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Ann (LaCasse), whom he frequently referred to as his saint; his children, Kim (LeFebvre) Terranella and Jason Lefebvre and their spouses, Dave Terranella and Shawn (Carney) Lefebvre; his grandchildren, who were the great joys of his life: Colton and Griffin Lefebvre and Bryce and Caroline Terranella; and his three brothers: Michael LeFebvre (wife Janis), Gary LeFebvre (wife Mary) and Tom LeFebvre (wife Robyn). It would take a full-page article to name all of his 19 beloved LaCasse family brothers and sisters, his 33 nieces and nephews, and his 60 great-nieces and -nephews across the LeFebvre and LaCasse families that survive him, but we know he will miss (and be missed at) all those big family gatherings.A special thank-you to the nursing staff on Miller 5 of the University of Vermont Medical Center, who showed such care and support for David over the last couple of months.A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral (29 Allen St., Burlington) on Thursday, July 28, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s honor to the Vermont Epilepsy Foundation or to your local youth sports program.