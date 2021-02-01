Obituary: Donna Barbara Beach, 1962‑2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Donna Breach

Donna Barbara Beach, 58, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021. She was born February 19, 1962, to Ray and Geneva Beach.

Donna had a love of horses and had several in her lifetime. She and her partner of 17 years, Charlie Palmer, had great love for their dog, Brie, who is pictured in the photo. Donna was a great cook, an avid reader and a green thumb who made her yard beautiful.

Her dry sense of humor would often come in an unexpected way that would hit your funny bones. Donna had a brutal certain kind of honesty and never sugarcoated anything.

She is predeceased by her parents. In passing, Donna is survived by brother Robert Breach of Eden Mills; sister Helen Stygles and husband Dickie of Westford; sister Rose Dembosz and husband Tim of Quincy, Calif.; sister Michelle Manville and husband Art of Lebanon, N.H.; our family matriarch, Aunt Patsey, of Manchester; her partner, Charlie Palmer, of South Alburgh; and nine nieces and nephews.

She was cared for at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. She received wonderful care and love from all the staff. A special thank-you to Tom Pequette, a social worker who has a heart of gold.

A family memorial service to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at a later date.