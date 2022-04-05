Obituary: Geryll Ann Robinson, 1950-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Geryll Ann Robinson passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, at her home in Goshen.She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on February 24, 1950. She was daughter to Martha (Wassil) Robinson and Carl Robinson; sister to Robert, Carol, Joann and Judith; mother to R. Bryna; aunt to her nieces and nephews, Brian, her namesake “Little Geryll,” Carl and Marishka; and 30-year life partner to Bryna’s other mother, Susan Munger.Geryll moved to Vermont in 1968, when she was 18 years old, and never looked back. There, she made a life for herself and her family, tucked away in the Green Mountains, where she mastered the art of “going your own way.” She worked for Green Mountain Landscaping, run by her dear friend, Tammy Walsh. Together with Susan Munger, they designed and built beautiful stonework as a lasting testament all over the state of Vermont. She had a voracious appetite for learning and in her life mastered many skills, including the art of carpentry, landscaping, stonemasonry, baking, marathon running, and on and on and on. She was fearless in the face of obstacles and never shied away from a challenge. It was this resourcefulness and fortitude that made her an inspiration to all who were lucky to know her.Geryll adored nature and was an avid hiker, spending days in the mountains, hiking the Long Trail alone or with her friends and family. Her official trail name, given to her by her best hiking friend, Dave Phander, was “Wrong Way.” Never one to be deterred, she always found the right way eventually.She was mother and friend to many, taking many a misfit under her wing. Geryll encouraged a strong sense of individuality and independence in her biological and chosen children, gifting them with the freedom and confidence to become anything they wanted. Her Goshen home was a safe harbor for all who needed comfort and peace. She was a wild, weird and wonderful woman with a fierce, loving and generous heart. Our secret Weapon until the end. A-Holé!A private gathering in celebration of her life will take place at a later date.Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory, to the Green Mountain Club, 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Rd., Waterbury Center, VT 05677.Arrangements are by the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.