Obituary: Jen Nesson, 1972-2022 

Courtesy

Jen Nesson

With profound sadness, we share the loss of Jen Nesson, age 49, of Essex Junction, Vt., on May 15, 2022.



She was the cherished daughter of Margie and Peter Nesson; best friend and wife of Eric Hoffman; and mother of their treasured daughters, Ruby and Nina. She was also the dedicated sister to LauraSue Nesson Steinman; auntie to Max and Jeremy; daughter-in-law of April Hoffman and Mike Figliola; joyful parent to her dogs, Echo and Luna; devoted friend to her special Julies and countless others; and beloved teacher to countless children and coworkers, who felt her bursting love for education.

Jen loved fiercely, laughed freely and expressed herself candidly. She was never shy; her openness and generosity were her contagious gifts. A fanatical lover of music, including the Grateful Dead, Michael Franti and innumerable jam bands, Jen never missed a chance to see live music. “All the freaky people make the beauty of the world” was one of her favorite Michael Franti lyrics, and she shared this worldview to accept and include people exactly as they came. A lively and uncompromising advocate for feminism and human rights, Jen never accepted authority unless she agreed with it absolutely. Jen was independent to a fault, and she would not have had it any other way.

She remains a shining light whom we will always see in her husband, children, family, abundant friends, former students and colleagues. We are indescribably grateful to her bicoastal friends who supported and loved Jen and her family in ways beyond description. Jen was a graduate of Framingham High, George Washington University and Tufts.

A private celebration of life will take place in July. A GoFundMe drive is available on Facebook. Whenever the moon shines, ocean waves sparkle and Vermont swimming holes flow with summer’s warm waters, Jen will be there. Just look, and you will see her.

Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County in Burlington, Vt. To send online condolences to her family, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.