Obituary: Jennifer Lynn (Mathews) Fredette, 1972-2021 

Jennifer L. Fredette, 49, died unexpectedly on December 20, 2021, at her home in Burlington, Vt. She was born at home in New Haven, Vt., on August 14, 1972, the daughter of Harold and Linda Mathews, formerly of Colchester and now residing in Riverview, Fla.

Jennifer was a graduate of Colchester High School and employed by Vermont Legal Aid. She was passionate and committed to helping those with few resources find a measure of justice and being a positive influence to uplift their lives. Prior to joining Legal Aid, she served in the Chittenden County State's Attorney’s Office.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her adoring husband, Ryan Fredette, and a cherished daughter, Alexandra Brinkman, both of Burlington; a sister, Kathryn Mathews, of Florida; and Harper, her much-loved feline. In addition, she leaves behind numerous friends and professional colleagues who will surely miss her spirit and spontaneity.

She was featured in Seven Days' "Special Collections" series for her key chains on August 11, 2016.

Ready Funeral Home in Burlington, at 261 Shelburne Road, is in charge of arrangements. Calling hours were Tuesday, December 28. The family plans a celebration of her all-too-brief life at a future date.