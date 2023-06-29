Obituary: Katherine McIntyre, 1951-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Katherine Curtis McIntyre passed away on June 25, 2023, surrounded by loving family members. She will be remembered as a kind spirit who put others first and provided quiet strength, love and support to her family and friends.



Katherine, or Kathi, as she was known to those close to her, was born at Fort Lee, Prince George, Va., on June 10, 1951, to Dr. Frederick Powers McIntyre and Katherine Hart McIntyre.



Kathi lived her early life in Darien, Conn., and attended the local public schools, graduating from Darien High School in 1969. She attended and graduated from the University of Vermont in 1973.



Kathi began her teaching career after graduation and taught in New Canaan, Conn., and for many years as a science teacher at the Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School in the Haddam, Conn., district. Upon retirement from teaching, Kathi moved to Brunswick, Ga., where she continued feeding her hunger for knowledge and spent her time reading and enjoying nature.



She is survived by her family members Lynda Reeves McIntyre-Batten of Shelburne, Vt.; Frederick P. McIntyre Jr. (Sharon) of Wallingford, Conn.; Susan Underwood McIntyre of Brunswick, Ga.; Nancy Hart Moore (Brent) of Lewes, Del.; and David Welch Hart (MaryRose) of Owings, Md. Kathi is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Brendan McIntyre of Connecticut, Shelby McIntyre of Colorado, Jordan Moore of Delaware and Jesse Moore of Florida.



The family is honoring Kathi’s wishes for cremation. A memorial will be held at the family cemetery in Connecticut at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MPN Research Foundation at mpnresearchfoundation.org.

