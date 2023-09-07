Obituary: Levi Carter, 1981-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Levi Carter

Harry “Levi” Carter left this earthly world on August 29, 2023, after losing his battle with congestive heart failure. He was born June 12, 1981, to Harry Carter and Anne Marie Paquette. After the death of his mother when he was eight, he and his brother Shawn moved to Saint Croix to live with their Aunt Laurie and eventually ended up back in Vermont as teens, where they spent the remainder of their lives.

Levi was a consummate chef, a love that he inherited from his beloved Uncle Joe. Levi attended Colchester High School while working nearly full-time at Vermont Pub and Brewery. He continued to grow his culinary knowledge by attending NECI. His big break as a chef came when Doug Simms brought him on as the head chef of the Clover House Restaurant, and, later, they moved on together to the Lighthouse Restaurant. He was a master in his field and shared his creations at other area restaurants, including Shelburne Steakhouse, Barkeaters, Harrison’s, and Idletyme — just to name a few — and he was featured multiple times in Seven Days and the Burlington Free Press.



After suffering a heart attack in November of last year, Levi ventured out on his own and started Carter’s Keto Kitchen with his Uncle Joe. Throughout his career, Levi mentored and passed along his expertise to countless other chefs. He certainly wasn’t an easy chef to work under, but anyone he has taught has the utmost respect for him and what they learned.



Levi was a free spirit. Besides making mouth-watering meals, he loved live music, his books, going fishing and the Miami Dolphins. But Levi’s greatest loves were his two daughters. He may not have been the perfect dad or always did the right thing, but he loved them both unconditionally and was so proud of them. They were by far his most treasured creation. Levi struggled with periods of depression — especially after the loss of his brother, Shawn, in 2016 — but telling people about his two girls always brought back the light.



He is survived by his father, Harry Carter, of Burlington; his niece, Marlee Carter, of Milton; his aunts and uncles Laurie Turner of Florida, Mary (Uriah) Paquette and Sara (Tony) Somerville-Aiken of Colchester, Paul (Lori) Somerville of Milton, and his special aunt and uncle, JoAnne Paquette of Pennsylvania, and Joe (Lisa) Paquette of Essex, who considered him more of a son than a nephew. He is also survived by his best friend of close to 40 years, James and Charlotte Bushey and their daughters, Hailey and Addison; as well many cousins — especially his close cousins Wesley Williamson, Bridget Paquette and Hannah Yuric; and countless friends. He was predeceased by his brother, mother, and his favorites, Grandma Ruth Carter and Grandma Mary Somerville.



He lives on in his daughters Saebryn Carter and her mother, Mary Dearborn, of Bristol and Rowan Carter and her mom, Heidi Hausler, and her son, Axel, of South Burlington. Saebryn will cherish her memories of helping him in the various kitchens and has the honor of being the first person to ever get Levi onto a Ferris wheel. Rowan will miss her daddy’s lasagna birthday cake and having him wrapped around her little finger. Axel will fondly remember going fishing with Levi and used to laugh when Levi would tell his mother what an awful cook she was. No words can take away the loss of a father at a young age; only time will heal their pain.



A celebration of Levi’s life, officiated by his Uncle Paul Somerville, will be held Tuesday, September 19, at 11 a.m., at the Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Rd., Milton, with a reception to follow at the Lighthouse Restaurant, Mountain View Dr., Colchester.



If you would like to donate in his memory, a GoFundMe has been set up for his children: gofund.me/222c5868. A special thank you to Minor Funeral Home in Milton for helping to navigate through this difficult time and to Jonnaca Bushey and Doug Simms for graciously taking care of the reception.