Obituary: Ned Strianese, 1956-2023 

Published May 22, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 22, 2023 at 11:04 a.m.
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Edward “Ned” J. Strianese of Burlington, Vt., 66, beloved brother, uncle, colleague and dear friend. Ned passed away in Costa Rica, enjoying the ocean, music and good company.
Ned, born in Armonk, N.Y., was the son of the
late Edward and Corinne Strianese. Ned graduated from Byram Hills
High School and St. Michael’s College and went on to earn his
master’s degree in special education from the University of
Vermont.
Ned was a devout musician, fisherman and friend
who had a brilliant sense of humor. His family and wide circle of
friends were extremely important to him. Ned taught in the Underhill
and Burlington schools for more than 25 years. Hundreds of those
students remember his fierce advocacy for their education and
well-being, which extended into their adult years. This was
particularly true of the Somali Bantu students who had recently moved
to Vermont. Ned’s commitment came not from the latest “central
office” initiative but rather from a profound belief that all
people had a right to dream and live a full and healthy life. He was
a compassionate elder who generously shared his time, knowledge and
kindness with younger generations. His heart was always open to those
in need, and many people from all walks of life found solace in his
company.
Ned’s love of music was well-known. He spent
many hours serenading his neighbors, friends and family on porches,
in living rooms and beyond. In the last years of his life, Ned
traveled across the country and to Costa Rica, fishing and camping to
his heart’s content.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his
sister, Nancy “A Ray” Strianese, and partner, Eddie Rios, of Cape
Cod, Mass.; brother, Thomas “TJ Ray” Strianese, and his wife, Liz
Strianese, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; as well as his two nieces,
Hannah “Del Ray” Strianese of Denver, Colo., and Edie Rae
Strianese. Ned is also survived by his true loves and friends, of
whom there are many.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate
Ned’s life — one fully lived — and pay their respects on
Monday, June 26, from 4-9 p.m., at the St. John’s Club, 9 Central
Ave. Burlington, VT. Personal reflections will be at 5 p.m., followed
by food and music. Burial will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may
be made in Ned’s name to Clark Teacher Diversity Scholarship at the
Vermont Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2000, Winooski, VT 05404 or Young
Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife, 88 Main St. Middlebury, VT
05753.