Obituary: Ned Strianese, 1956-2023 

Ned Strianese

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Edward “Ned” J. Strianese of Burlington, Vt., 66, beloved brother, uncle, colleague and dear friend. Ned passed away in Costa Rica, enjoying the ocean, music and good company.

Ned, born in Armonk, N.Y., was the son of the late Edward and Corinne Strianese. Ned graduated from Byram Hills High School and St. Michael’s College and went on to earn his master’s degree in special education from the University of Vermont.



Ned was a devout musician, fisherman and friend who had a brilliant sense of humor. His family and wide circle of friends were extremely important to him. Ned taught in the Underhill and Burlington schools for more than 25 years. Hundreds of those students remember his fierce advocacy for their education and well-being, which extended into their adult years. This was particularly true of the Somali Bantu students who had recently moved to Vermont. Ned’s commitment came not from the latest “central office” initiative but rather from a profound belief that all people had a right to dream and live a full and healthy life. He was a compassionate elder who generously shared his time, knowledge and kindness with younger generations. His heart was always open to those in need, and many people from all walks of life found solace in his company.



Ned’s love of music was well-known. He spent many hours serenading his neighbors, friends and family on porches, in living rooms and beyond. In the last years of his life, Ned traveled across the country and to Costa Rica, fishing and camping to his heart’s content.



He is survived and will be deeply missed by his sister, Nancy “A Ray” Strianese, and partner, Eddie Rios, of Cape Cod, Mass.; brother, Thomas “TJ Ray” Strianese, and his wife, Liz Strianese, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; as well as his two nieces, Hannah “Del Ray” Strianese of Denver, Colo., and Edie Rae Strianese. Ned is also survived by his true loves and friends, of whom there are many.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ned’s life — one fully lived — and pay their respects on Monday, June 26, from 4-9 p.m., at the St. John’s Club, 9 Central Ave. Burlington, VT. Personal reflections will be at 5 p.m., followed by food and music. Burial will take place privately.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ned’s name to Clark Teacher Diversity Scholarship at the Vermont Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2000, Winooski, VT 05404 or Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife, 88 Main St. Middlebury, VT 05753.

