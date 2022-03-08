Obituary: Norman Joseph Deyette, 1940-2022 

click to enlarge
Norman Joseph Deyette of Jericho, Vt., passed away on February 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Norm was born on August 4, 1940, in Troy, N.Y. He was raised by his loving foster parents, Frederick and Elizabeth Deforge, of Winooski, Vt. Norm lived the best 62 years of his life with his loving wife, Veronica E. Deyette, whom he referred to as “Boo.” Norm leaves behind his five children and their spouses, Donald (Pam), Katherine (Raul) Guevara, Bryan (Karen), Robert (Francine) and David. An important part of his life were his 13 grandchildren and their spouses; Maria (Drew), Patrick, Suzzanna (Brian), Sarah (Rafa), Katrina (Josh), Dustin, Nikki (Jimmi), Tawnee (Moose), Bryan (Jillian), Jesika (Tom), Chase, Ashley and Danielle. Norm was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren, and he had one more on the way. He also leaves his four foster nieces and their families, Helen (Paul) Pinan, Lu Cunningham, Doris (Jim) Dastalto and Claire Mayer; as well as his niece Bernadette Flaherty. Additionally, he leaves his great-nephews, Kevin (Aura) Cunningham and Michael (Gina) Cunningham, and their children; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Norm deepened his appreciation for life and family in 2004 when he became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He attended meetings at the Kingdom Hall in Cambridge, Vt. The brothers and sisters within that community provided great friendship and guidance through the last 16 years of his life. The moments he got to share with his “Five Musketeers" — Bill, John, Roger, Luke and Marshall — were ones that he treasured greatly.
Norm was one of the most special souls you would meet in your life. He always looked at you with his handsome smile and ears perked like he didn’t hear what you were saying but would then crack a joke with his witty humor showing that he clearly had heard you. He was one of the best storytellers around and would randomly break into song to bring joy to your moments together. He always wanted to know what was happening in your life, asking, “What’s the word?” He loved his family and, at the end of his life, always spent his time telling them to spend as much time as they could together and to cherish every moment. At the end of every get-together and visit from family and friends, he would always wheel to his car or stay in his chair and say, “Until we meet again,” to which many responded with “Cheerio, pip-pip.”
Services will be on March 19 at 4 p.m. by Zoom with family, friends and members of his congregation (us02web.zoom.us/j/86882868455?pwd=NjJ1V2xIaDlLY1grRHpwdlVGdVMvZz09
). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses (donate.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate
) or the University of Vermont Health Network Home Health & Hospice (uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation
).
“Poooof.”