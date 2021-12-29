Obituary: Patricia McClure, 1948-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Patricia McClure

Patricia “Patti” Gail McClure passed away on December 23, 2021, after a struggle with a long-term illness. Patti was born on March 17, 1948, in Fair Lawn, N.J., to Robert and Charlotte Durrenburger. She was the younger of two daughters.

Growing up, she was outgoing and made friends easily. Listening to radio broadcasts from nearby big cities, she developed a passion for doo-wop and rock and roll and spent many weekends at Palisades Park watching the biggest musical groups of the '50s and early '60s perform. Patti also became a voracious reader, with A Tree Grows in Brooklyn often noted as her favorite book. She graduated from Fair Lawn High School in 1966. Soon afterward, Patti left New Jersey for Vermont.

In 1974, Patti married Will McClure of Burlington. Will was a working musician and aspiring actor, and Patti followed him to New York City and then Florida, where their eldest son, Kristoffer, was born in 1976. A few years later, Patti and Will returned to Vermont and welcomed a second son, Ryan. Patti would spend the next four decades in Colchester. During the 1980s, the family lived in a converted summer camp just five minutes from Lake Champlain; in the summer, Patti would spend most days at the beach with her children, while she and Will would often throw parties for their neighbors, many of whom became close friends to her.

For several years, Patti worked as a teacher’s aide and a staff member at Colchester High School, and in the 1990s, she began working as a unit secretary for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont. In the early 2000s, Patti worked as a pharmacy technician at Costco. In 2004, her husband, Will, died of complications relating to hepatitis C. Not long after, she shifted to working as a Costco greeter, a natural fit for her friendly and sociable personality.

In 2006, Patti began dating Bob Mummert of Colchester, whose children she had gotten to know while working at Colchester High School. She and Bob soon found that they were a perfect match for one another. Not long after, Bob’s son Jon and daughter-in-law Sarah gave birth to their first child, Kristoffer, followed by a daughter, Sarah Rose, while Patti’s son Kris and daughter-in-law Erin also welcomed two children into the world, son Colin and daughter Meara. Patti was delighted to help care for and spend time with her four grandchildren.

Among the other highlights of her later years were her vacations to Maine with Bob, spending time in the peaceful yard of the home that she shared with him, catching up with friends over Facebook, doing crossword puzzles with her morning cup of coffee, and playing Words with Friends.

Patti will be remembered as a warmhearted and generous person, with a tough streak that she would credit to her New Jersey upbringing. She will also be remembered for her quick wit and intelligence, demonstrated in part through her lifelong love for playing "Jeopardy!" and Scrabble, as well as her appreciation for literature and film. Finally, Patti had a strong belief in God and in Catholic teachings regarding charity and compassion toward others, particularly toward the less fortunate.

She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Richins; sons Kris McClure and Ryan McClure; life partner Robert “Bob” Mummert; his son, Jon Mummert and daughter-in-law Sarah Mummert; grandchildren Kristoffer Mummert, Sarah Rose Mummert, Colin McClure and Meara McClure; daughters-in-law Erin McClure and Serena Vascik; and nephews Kevin and Dennis Richins.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice care, particularly Nancy Carlson and Lisy McIntyee. A small, private family ceremony will be held in Patti’s honor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to UVM Home Health and Hospice.