Obituary: Paul Rumley, 1946-2022 

Paul T. Rumley, 75, of Montpelier, died peacefully at his home in the early morning of October 10, 2022, seven years after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis.Born in Boston on November 16,1946, to Thomas J. Rumley and Claire A. Lane, Paul grew up in Medford, Mass. He was the eldest of four siblings: Thomas (Maxine Weed) Rumley, Mary (Doug) Fagone and Joan (Paul Giamo) Stearns. Paul earned a bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College and served in the U.S. Coast Guard, an experience which deepened his lifelong love for the water.In 1968, he came to Stowe to ski. One winter turned into another, and Paul became a permanent Vermont resident.In the early 1970s, Paul started working at the Thrush Tavern in downtown Montpelier. He was in his element, amassing a large network of friends and offering a place of retreat for those working in and around the Statehouse. He convinced his brother, Thomas, to join him in Vermont, and the two soon bought the business which they ran together for three decades.Alongside the Thrush, Paul had an extensive career in the food service industry, running kitchens and catering operations at the Barre Country Club, the Vermont Statehouse, Meals on Wheels and Capitol Grounds Café, among others.Throughout his life and on his various adventures, Paul made many wonderful friends. He was a loving and devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a surrogate “Uncle Paul” to countless others. In his later years, Paul indulged his love of photography, reading, and telling stories. He had a knack for finding joy and humor in humdrum moments.Above all else, Paul loved his children: Katherine Rumley of East Montpelier and Kelsey Rumley of Burlington. They, however, have long claimed to love him even more.Friends and family are invited to celebrate Paul’s life at the Capital City Grange in Berlin on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Red Cross or the Vermont Food Bank.