Obituary: Robert Weber, 1934-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Robert Weber

On January 24, 2023, our dear friend Robert C. Weber, also known to many of us in Jericho/Richmond/Underhill as “Bicycle Bob,” died unexpectedly at the age of 88. Bob was born in New York City on September 21, 1934, to Clara Schulz and Hugo Weber. Bob leaves many good friends in this country and around the world. He also leaves his beloved niece, Tracey Link, and her husband, Rene, of California; nephews, Scott Weber and Steve Weber; and nieces, Sherri Dunne, Darlene Sutherland and Elizabeth Prescott. Bob was predeceased by his parents and by his brothers, Gene and Hugo.



Although Bob lived in Jericho for 12 years, he was a man of the world, having biked on many continents to look at birds, including countries in Africa, Central and South America, Mexico, Russia, western and eastern Europe, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, and throughout North America.



Although profoundly deaf, Bob loved music and had over 1,500 cassette tapes of every kind of music imaginable. Not only was his hearing a challenge, but Bob also developed severe sensitivities to some chemicals. He loved being in the fresh air, camping and biking, being free of the debilitating headaches he suffered with chemicals.



Bob read deeply and widely, retaining details which he could recall instantly. He also had a remarkable mathematical ability and could perform sophisticated computations in his head. He loved word games — in fact, all games — but language ones in particular.



Bob loved all sports — hockey at Norwich University and all spectator sports — and had converted to being a Red Sox fan in later years. He played a vigorous racquetball game up until a few years ago. Bob had a remarkable ability to recall sports plays from several years back. He could remember who scored the third Norwich goal in a game that might have occurred four years ago, as well as who got the assist and which part of the net the puck went into!



Bob was a fierce advocate for the disenfranchised and the overlooked person, for children and those adults of pure hearts. He believed fiercely in social justice and equality. Bob lived simply and treaded gently on the earth. Robert Weber was a good man whose death leaves many of us at a loss but also rejoicing in having had the good fortune to have spent time in his company.



Bob, our lovely friend … fly away.



Many thanks to the empathetic and highly skilled staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, especially Nurse Hannah, Dr. Wayne and Dr. Rohan.



Anyone wishing to make a gift of remembrance of Bob Weber may contribute to any cause which honors birds, animals, the natural world, and the poor and disenfranchised. He supported them all!



A gathering to remember Bob will be held to welcome back the birds this spring.