Obituary: Susanne Whyte, 1937-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Susanne Whyte

Mary Susanne Reisinger Whyte, daughter of the late A. Leon and Mary Katherine (Goshert) Reisinger, was born on April 27, 1937, in Hershey, Pa., and died early on May 2, 2023, in Colchester, Vt., just a few short days after her 86th birthday.

Susanne was raised in Harrisburg, Pa., and graduated from William Penn High School in 1955. She received her BS in speech pathology in 1959 from Emerson College in Boston, Mass. After college graduation, she returned to Harrisburg and began providing speech pathology in the York County schools. As a member of the choir at Pine Street Presbyterian Church, she met her future husband, Bruce A. Whyte, and they were married on August 20, 1960.



When diagnosed with terminal cancer, Susanne was philosophical. She had accepted the fact of her death many years ago and wished to die peacefully, in hospice care, NOT surrounded by all her loved ones. Her survivors include her four children: Andrew Whyte of Bellefonte; Pa., Betsy Whyte of Burlington, Vt., who was her devoted caregiver during her last illness; Carolyn Whyte and her husband, William Stephenson, of Windsor, Conn.; and David Whyte, of Essex Junction, Vt. She has two grandchildren, Alex Baranowski of Fort Collins, Colo., and Emily Baranowski of Bristol, Conn. She also leaves behind her brother, Roy Reisinger, and his wife, Nancy, of Bend Ore.; and three nieces in Oregon.



Susanne felt very lucky in her life — first with her parents and family, then in her marriage and children. She had many good memories and lots of happiness. She wished the same for her children, and we are grateful for her abundant love throughout the years.

Her family would like to thank the University of Vermont Medical Center Home Health & Hospice — especially her nurse, Haley Duquette — for their excellent care of their mother for the past two-plus years and the McClure Miller Respite House for their loving care in her final weeks.



There will be no services, but if you would like to honor our mother, please be kind to one another, and think of her when you are doing something creative.



For a more complete obituary, please visit: gregorycremation.com/obituaries.