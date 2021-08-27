Obituary: Tommy Wheeler, 1984-2021 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Tommy Wheeler

Tommy Wheeler, 37, of Putney, Vt., and formerly of Burlington, Vt., passed away on August 19, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, surrounded by family and friends.Tommy was born on May 12, 1984, in Brattleboro to the late Thomas and Ann Wheeler. He was a 2002 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School. After high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Vermont, where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science. After college, he lived in Burlington for 15 years, where he worked as a chef, bartender, DJ and event planner. Some of his fondest memories were organizing the Pop Rap Dance Party events, participating in poetry open mics, working at his friend’s taco cart and spending time with his large circle of friends.Tommy was an incredible person: smart, sensitive, funny, honest and a very loyal friend. He loved good food and good conversation, growing vegetables, music, politics, philosophy, and writing. He had an amazing way of connecting with people from all walks of life and easily made friends wherever he went.Tommy will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, thoughtfulness and compassion. He will be forever missed by his two sisters and countless friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Burlington. In lieu of flowers or cards, please support a small or diverse business — or do something nice for a neighbor, family member or friend — in Tommy’s memory.