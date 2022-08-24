Obituary: Traci Jean Wood, 1972-2022 

click to enlarge
Traci Jean Wood, 49, of Barre, Vt., passed away on August 22, 2022. The daughter of Harold and Darlene Wood, she was born on November 15, 1972, in Berlin, Vt.
From the time Traci was little, she had a way about her that everyone loved. She easily became friends with anyone, and anywhere. Traci had one son, Colten Baslow, whom she loved dearly.
After graduating from high school, Traci worked at many jobs, as she was a jack-of-all-trades. Most recently, she worked in the food service industry at Westview Meadows in Montpelier.
Traci loved music, especially '70s and '80s classics. She could be found with her friends on her days off from work. She had such a loving heart for animals, as well, especially cats.
Traci is survived by her parents, Harold and Darlene Wood; her son, Colten Baslow (Amina Yachfine); her fiancé, Heath Schneider; her sisters, Kimberly Wood and Carrie Putvain (Ken); as well as one nephew, Austin Putvain. Traci also leaves behind her cat, Reese.
Calling hours will be held at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, VT, 05602, on August 25, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private service for the family will be held on August 26 at St. Sylvester Cemetery in Barre Town, Vt.
Online condolences may be left at guareandsons.com
