On the Beat: Flood Relief Shows and New Music From Omega Jade, Rivan and Jesse Taylor Band 

It's that time of year again — time for Burlington's Old North End to get wild and weird with the Ramble, happening on Saturday, July 29. Founded in 2003 by Radio Bean owner Lee Anderson and Heather Driscoll, the Ramble is one part arts and culture festival and one part sprawling ONE block party — a hub for music, poetry, art, food, craft sales, dance parties, roller discos, Ping-Pong and all sorts of bizarre stuff.

There's nothing like the Ramble anywhere else in Vermont, and it's a great chance to catch some of the city's best music. Highlights this year include Danny & the Parts, Duke Aeroplane and Mickey Western at Mission Bazaar VT; the Bubs, BE-ER and the So & So's at T. Rugg's Tavern; and DJ Taka's eighth anniversary DJ set at Radio Bean.

As always, the Ramble's joys are best uncovered by wandering around the neighborhood and seeing where you end up, so don't get too locked into a plan with this one. Some advice from a longtime ONE-er? Let the Ramble guide you. And don't eat the brown acid.

If you want to be part of the Ramble's annual community photo, meet up at the ONE Community Center at 20 Allen Street between 4:50 and 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The benefit shows are coming into focus as Vermont musicians make plans to help out after historic flooding. Rumors of a two-night Phish run at New York’s Saratoga Performing Arts Center in August were confirmed on Tuesday. And Noah Kahan is streaming a fundraiser concert from Colorado on Wednesday. But plenty of other events are popping up closer to home.

Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry will host a benefit on Friday, August 4, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Stratton Community Foundation's flood relief efforts. The show is headlined by jam band Gubbulidis, which features former members of Twiddle.

Again in Londonderry, Pingree Park hosts the Southern Vermont Mountain Towns Flood Relief Concert on Monday, August 14, featuring performances from Saints & Liars, Pete Bernhard from the Devil Makes Three, Erin Cassels-Brown, Ida Mae Specker and others.

And on Sunday, August 20, comedian and actor Rusty DeWees will host a show at the Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington to benefit the Vermont Community Foundation's VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023, with hard rockers 8084 joining forces with country musician Jamie Lee Thurston and folk-rock act the Chad Hollister Band.

It was a big week in the 802 for new singles to drop. Rapper Omega Jade released "Make a Sound feat. Marvelous Kevo & DJ Kanga," a slow-burning, classic hip-hop jam that sees Jade offering equal parts inspiration and lyrical smackdowns. Check it out at omegajade.bandcamp.com.

The Jesse Taylor Band have a new single as well. "I Always Do" is a new wave-leaning breakup anthem that expertly balances the band's pop tendencies with its punk instincts. It's up now at jessetaylor.bandcamp.com.

Rivan is back with "CA$H." His new single and video find the Burlington rapper lamenting his lack of currency while pounding a 40 outside a Champlain Farms convenience store, stabbing a rubber duck in the bath and name-checking Bernie Sanders. Watch the video on YouTube.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Thelma and the Sleaze

Thelma and the Sleaze at the Monkey House, Winooski, July 18: I do enjoy the occasional dirty Southern rock band, but even more enjoyable is an absolutely filthy one. You'd definitely agree if you were at the Monkey House when Nashville's Thelma and the Sleaze barreled into town after seven years away, like four queer horsewomen of the rock-apocalypse. If you weren't there, you missed out not only on some phenomenal dual-guitar rocking but also on some equally entertaining sass from TATS' front lady, LG. I do apologize, but I'm pretty sure I can't repeat most of her banter or lyrics in print, so you'll have to use your imagination. This will get you started: A few songs into the hourlong set, bassist Ariel Dornbush broke a string, and LG took the opportunity to lead the crowd in a few sing-alongs, including her original all-I-want-for-Christmas jingle, "Butt Stuff." Look it up — you've got seven years, at most, to learn the words.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, July 26, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Wednesday, July 26, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: and spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, July 26, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host Tom Proctor plays local music.

Wednesday, July 26, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host plays local music. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, July 27, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

Thursday, July 27, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host plays selections of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, July 28, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Friday, July 28, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Acoustic Harmony," Saturday, July 29, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host Mark Michaelis plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists.

Saturday, July 29, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists. "Local Music Spotlight," Sunday, July 30, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists.

Sunday, July 30, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists. "All the Traditions," Sunday, July 30, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

