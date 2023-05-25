Piecemeal Pies Closes White River Junction and Stowe Restaurants 

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Justin Barrett at Piecemeal Pies in Stowe





Last July, co-owners and partners Barrett and Josh Brown opened a long-awaited second location in Stowe at 112 Main Street. The expansion was made possible by a successful crowdfunding effort via the Massachusetts-based Mainvest platform that raised $125,000 from more than 100 people. As noted on Mainvest's website, such "investments are inherently risky.

All of the opportunities on our site are small businesses with limited resources ... It is very likely that some of the companies listed on our site will fail to repay their loans. These opportunities are only for investors who can handle losing some or all of their investment."

Reached by phone, Dave Briggs, the landlord of the pie shop's White River Junction space at 5 South Main Street, confirmed that that restaurant is currently closed but declined to comment on whether the closure is permanent. "I think, at this time, that's the best policy, out of respect for what Justin has accomplished here," Briggs said.Piecemeal Pies opened in White RiverJunction in 2016 and built a reputation for its Vermont take on the English meat pie with sturdy crusts and many locally sourced fillings. The restaurant recently received a shout-out in the April 2023 issue ofmagazine for its "British-inflected savory pies like pork with parsnip and rabbit with bacon."