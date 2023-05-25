Piecemeal Pies Closes White River Junction and Stowe Restaurants 

click to enlarge Piecemeal Pies
- File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
- Piecemeal Pies' potato, cheese and artichoke pie with peas, mash and gravy
appears to have shuttered its two locations in White River Junction and Stowe. The business website indicates that both locations are "closed," and Piecemeal Pies' Facebook page
says "permanently closed," although there is no statement explaining the abrupt closures.
Neither restaurants' phone messages nor door signage indicate they are closed for good, and co-owner Justin Barrett did not return repeated requests for confirmation.
Reached by phone, Dave Briggs, the landlord of the pie shop's White River Junction space at 5 South Main Street, confirmed that that restaurant is currently closed but declined to comment on whether the closure is permanent. "I think, at this time, that's the best policy, out of respect for what Justin has accomplished here," Briggs said.
Piecemeal Pies opened in White RiverJunction in 2016 and built a reputation for its Vermont take on the English meat pie with sturdy crusts and many locally sourced fillings. The restaurant recently received a shout-out in the April 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure
magazine for its "British-inflected savory pies like pork with parsnip and rabbit with bacon."
click to enlarge Last July, co-owners and partners Barrett and Josh Brown opened a long-awaited second location in Stowe at 112 Main Street. The expansion was made possible by a successful crowdfunding effort via the Massachusetts-based Mainvest platform that raised $125,000 from more than 100 people.
- File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
- Justin Barrett at Piecemeal Pies in Stowe
As noted on Mainvest's website, such "investments are inherently risky. All of the opportunities on our site are small businesses with limited resources ... It is very likely that some of the companies listed on our site will fail to repay their loans. These opportunities are only for investors who can handle losing some or all of their investment."