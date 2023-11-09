Protesters Disrupt Balint Fundraiser to Demand Ceasefire in Gaza 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Protesters lining Main Street outside the fundraiser

The protest had been organized by Jewish Voice for Peace-Vermont with participation from several other groups, including Migrant Justice, Vermonters for Justice in Palestine and Veterans for Peace.

The Voice for Peace chapter has existed for several years, but its ranks have swelled fivefold since the war broke out on October 7, an organizer said.









Jewish Voice for Peace has been calling for Vermont’s congressional delegation to support an immediate ceasefire.



Inside the fundraiser, Balint told her supporters that she and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) have called for a "humanitarian pause" to the hostilities "because people are dying." But a ceasefire is impractical, she said, because Hamas would not honor one. click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Balint addressing people inside the event



But a pause, she said, would enable getting food, water and fuel to people who desperately need it.



Earlier on Thursday, the White House announced that Israel had agreed to daily, four-hour "pauses" to allow Palestinian civilians to flee.



As Balint addressed attendees, chants from outside could be heard. And a few protesters who had purchased tickets and got into the event spoke up inside, at one point reading names of Palestinians who have been killed.

We must see a cessation of hostilities to find a path toward peace and end the suffering in Gaza. Continued bombing and Israeli military action that is not in accordance with international law is unacceptable. — Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) November 8, 2023 On the sidewalk, meantime, protesters only got more raucous as the evening wore on. They held signs up to the plate glass windows out front, showing people inside messages such as "Cease Fire Now."



A man with a bullhorn standing near the window peered inside and reported back to his fellow protesters: "They're having hors d'oevres! They're having cocktails!"



"Shame! Shame! Shame!" the crowd chanted.

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Protesters inside the event



"Now, almost 11,000 Palestinians are dead, half of them children," Kathy Shapiro told the crowd. "How many more need to die? Does one war crime justify another? No, never."



Organizers said they have been frustrated because the members of Vermont's congressional delegation had declined to meet with them personally, though they've talked to congressional staffers. Wednesday night, Shapiro said, Balint agreed to meet with representatives of the group over Zoom next week.



