Request For Proposals (RFP) Construction Manager 

John Graham Housing & Services (JGHS) requests firms to submit proposals for construction management services related to the rehabilitation of properties owned by JGHS, anticipated to be developed concurrently as two projects:
1) JGHS RENTAL PROPERTIES, Addison County Supportive Housing. The project consists of several buildings it owns, with the potential of an additional property to be identified. Current properties are located at 74/76 Green Street, Vergennes (6 apartments); 3/5 East Street, Vergennes: (3 apartments); 24 Mountain Street, Bristol: (3 apartments); and 42 N Pleasant Street, Middlebury: (4 apartments). There is the possibility of the addition of another property, to-be-determined.
2) JGHS SHELTER, Addison County Emergency Shelter: The location of the property is 69 Main Street, Vergennes (9 units).
This proposal requests services to assist in determining overall project feasibility and securing funding through reviewing and refining scope with the design team and owner, and providing cost estimates. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience including historic preservation projects, knowledge of affordable housing, and experience working on publicly funded projects. JGHS's intent is to review construction management proposals and negotiate a contract with the selected firm for pre-development work with the intent and option to contract with the selected construction manager for construction of the project, subject to feasibility and final HUD Environmental Clearance.
To obtain a RFP and specific project information, contact Susan Whitmore, Executive Director, JGHS, at susan@johngrahamshelter.org (802) 257-6771. Complete proposals must be submitted electronically and received by 3:00 PM, Thursday January 6, 2022. A mandatory site visit will be required, as detailed in the RFP. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses, and locally owned businesses are strongly encouraged to respond and should identify and document themselves as such. JGHS is an equal opportunity employer.
