Revolution Kitchen in Burlington Sold to New Owner 

Glenn Russell
Revolution Kitchen in Burlington
Burlington's vegetarian restaurant baton has been passed. On Thanksgiving eve, chefs and co-owners Debra and Peter Maisel sold Revolution Kitchen
at 9 Center Street to Karen Barchowski. The new owner and experienced chef is relocating to Vermont from Flagler Beach, Fla., where she most recently owned beachside mainstay Sally's Ice Cream for a decade.
The Maisels opened Revolution Kitchen, the city's only table-service eatery with an exclusively vegetarian and vegan menu, in the summer of 2013. They put the 49-seat restaurant on the market in April of 2022 for $195,000. Debra Maisel declined to share the final sale price.
Revolution Kitchen has been closed for about three weeks due to some health issues of Debra's that have since resolved, she said. The couple will now start working closely with Barchowski to train the new chef-owner on all of their menu items, including signature dishes such as Buffalo cauliflower tacos and chocolate-crusted banana cream pie. Debra was not sure when the restaurant would reopen, and Barchowski could not immediately be reached.
Glenn Russell
Buffalo cauliflower tacos with turmeric slaw and blue cheese crema at Revolution Kitchen
After 36 years of working together at six restaurants, Debra said, she and her husband were ready for a change. "We are so grateful for the support of the community and will miss our customers," she said. But, Debra added, "We're 62 and 66, and you start thinking about what's left in your life to do. Restaurants hold you back from traveling, from seeing family. We needed to do other things."
Debra plans to continue working in the food sector and will open a small retail and wholesale baking business when she finds an appropriate space. "I want to pursue what I love, and that is baking," she said. Her husband will not be involved in that operation, she said. "We want to be a married couple, not business partners," Debra said.
The Maisels are very pleased to have found an experienced industry professional to carry Revolution Kitchen forward, Debra said. "Just because Peter and I are leaving, it doesn't mean the restaurant is leaving," she said.