Saint Michael's Launches Racial Equity Graduate Program 

A mural outside the student center at Saint Michael's College

Since 2021, more than a dozen states, from New Hampshire to Florida, have passed legislation that limits teachers' ability to discuss topics such as racism, slavery and civil rights with students. These bills — which often invoke poorly defined terms such as "divisive concepts," "critical race theory" and "indoctrination" — have put already-stressed educators under increased scrutiny and sown confusion about what can and can't be taught in classrooms.

A new program at Saint Michael's College stands in sharp relief to those national efforts. The Racial Equity & Educational Justice Graduate Certificate Program consists of four online courses focused on topics of anti-racism, African American history, Indigenous perspectives and educational justice. Teachers can take the classes as a stand-alone program or as part of a master's degree in education.

The program was created by assistant professor of education Rebecca Eunmi Haslam, who taught elementary school in Burlington for 14 years and runs a consulting business focused on educational equity. She said the program helps teachers incorporate the topics into their lessons and allows them to reflect on issues such as bias, identity and language.

"How do we talk about our nation's history in ways that are truthful, in ways that keep our own values intact ... and ways that are age-appropriate?" Haslam said.

The college program overlaps with work already under way at the state level. In June, an advisory working group is expected to submit recommendations to the State Board of Education about how to update Vermont's education standards to "recognize fully the history, contributions and perspectives" of different ethnic, racial and cultural groups.

While those policy-oriented changes are important, Haslam said the program at St. Mike's will provide a practical experience by "really talking about what's happening in the classrooms, with students, in curriculum, on the ground.

"What does policy look like in action?" she asked.