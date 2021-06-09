Self-Care Packages: Favorite Staycations and Pandemic Excursions 

click to enlarge File: Caleb Kenna

Blueberry Hill Inn

click image

With out-of-state travel and indoor recreation prohibited for much of the pandemic, Vermonters were fortunate to have, well, Vermont as a backyard playground. Many embraced the opportunity to explore closer to home and fall in love with the Green Mountain State all over again. From pampered getaways to spectacular outdoor destinations to go-to walking trails, here are the choice spots that helped locals manage a year-plus at home.

What local hotel, retreat or bed-and-breakfast served up a revitalizing staycation?

Blueberry Hill Inn: Goshen • blueberryhillinn.com

Goshen • blueberryhillinn.com Brass Lantern Inn: Stowe • brasslanterninn.com

Stowe • brasslanterninn.com The Essex Culinary Resort & Spa: Essex • essexresort.com

Essex • essexresort.com The Green Mountain Inn: Stowe • greenmountaininn.com

Stowe • greenmountaininn.com Highland Lodge: Greensboro • highlandlodge.com

Greensboro • highlandlodge.com Hotel Vermont: Burlington • hotelvt.com

Burlington • hotelvt.com The Inn at the Round Barn Farm: Waitsfield • theroundbarn.com

Waitsfield • theroundbarn.com Jay Peak Resort: Jay • jaypeakresort.com

Jay • jaypeakresort.com Ransom Bay Inn & Restaurant: Alburgh • ransombayinn-vt.com

Alburgh • ransombayinn-vt.com Sterling Ridge Resort:Jeffersonville • sterlingridgeresort.com

click to enlarge File: Heather Fitzgerald

Little River State Park

Where do you prefer to hoof it now that you’ve explored new walking trails?

Colchester Pond: Colchester • wvpd.org

Colchester • wvpd.org The Intervale: Burlington • intervale.org

Burlington • intervale.org Little River State Park: Waterbury • vtstateparks.com

Waterbury • vtstateparks.com Milton Town Forest: Milton • miltonvt.gov

Milton • miltonvt.gov Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail: Franklin County • mvrailtrail.org

Franklin County • mvrailtrail.org Mobbs Farm: Jericho Center • facebook.com/mobbsfarm

Jericho Center • facebook.com/mobbsfarm Rock Point Center: Burlington • rockpointvt.org

Burlington • rockpointvt.org Shelburne Farms: Shelburne • shelburnefarms.org

Shelburne • shelburnefarms.org Stowe Recreation Path: Stowe • stowerec.org

Stowe • stowerec.org Trail Around Middlebury: Middlebury • maltvt.org

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ice skating at Lake Morey

Which outdoor destination did you cross off your Vermont bucket list?

Billings Farm & Museum: Woodstock • billingsfarm.org

Woodstock • billingsfarm.org Bolton Valley Resort: Bolton Valley • boltonvalley.com

Bolton Valley • boltonvalley.com Craftsbury Outdoor Center: Craftsbury Common • craftsbury.com

Craftsbury Common • craftsbury.com Dog Mountain: St. Johnsbury • dogmt.com

St. Johnsbury • dogmt.com Intervale Sea Caves at Arthur Park: Burlington • enjoyburlington.com

Burlington • enjoyburlington.com Lake Morey Resort: Fairlee • lakemoreyresort.com

Fairlee • lakemoreyresort.com Lake Willoughby: Westmore

Westmore Lamoille Valley Rail Trail: St. Johnsbury to Swanton • lvrt.org

St. Johnsbury to Swanton • lvrt.org Taconic Mountains Ramble State Park: Hubbardton • vtstateparks.com

Hubbardton • vtstateparks.com Vermont Institute of Natural Science: Quechee • vinsweb.org

Editor note: To choose Vermont's Pandemic All-Stars, we surveyed our readers on the people, places and programs that kept them going — and going — during the COVID-19 pandemic. Space limitations prevented us from recognizing every pick worthy of public praise."