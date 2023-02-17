Senate Committee Advances the Latest Clean Heat Bill 

The Vermont Senate's Natural Resources and Energy Committee unanimously signed off Friday on the latest version of last year’s failed “clean heat standard” bill. The legislation, intended to clean up Vermont’s heating sector, has a new name and new momentum — but is drawing the same objections from fossil fuel dealers worried it may put them out of business.

Heating is responsible for about a third of the state’s emissions.





“If it’s only a little bit better, it’s only going to get a little bit of credit,” Ben Edgerly Walsh, climate and energy program director at the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, said.



