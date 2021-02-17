 Sex Is My Life, and I'm Good at It. So Why Did My Guy Dump Me? | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 17, 2021 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

Sex Is My Life, and I'm Good at It. So Why Did My Guy Dump Me? 

Dear Reverend,

Sex is my life, and I'm good at it. So why did my guy dump me?

Lonesome Lover (male, 23)

Dear Lonesome Lover,

I was going to lead with "I hate to break it to ya," but I'm actually very happy to clue you in to this nugget of wisdom: Sex is not the most important thing in a relationship. Of course it can be fun and fantastic, but sex is only a teensy-weensy part of what makes a couple click.

I don't mean to downplay your talents, but pretty much anyone can be "good" at sex. It's not particularly difficult — unless you're going for some real fancy business. As director-comedian Mel Brooks once said, "Sex is like pizza. Even when it's bad, it's pretty good." It's much more of a challenge to find someone you're compatible with in other ways. Someone you can enjoy doing boring, everyday things with, because that's what makes up a good chunk of life — especially these days.

Your guy was likely looking for more than just a sex partner. If all the two of you shared was a great time in the sack, there was no real reason for him to stick around.

Do you really believe sex is your life? I suggest you get a few other hobbies. One of the keys to a deep, long-lasting relationship is being able to be your true self with someone. If all you offer is a delicious dive in the sheets, you may wind up splashing around solo in the shallow end of life.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

