State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06440 

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Charles L. Guadagni
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Charles L. Guadagni, late of Newport Center, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 10/25/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ David A. Flood
Executor/Administrator: David A. Flood c/o Gravel & Shea , PO BOX 369, Burlington, VT 05402-0363 llaramee@gravelshea.com (802) 658-0220
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: October 26th, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit
Address of Probate Court: 247 Main St, Newport,VT 05855
