Street Eats: What's New With Church Street's Food Carts 

Bio:



Emily Rhain Andrews is a Vermont-based illustrator and graphic designer who combines her passion for design with the dynamic world of comics and visual storytelling. She is a proud alumna of Syracuse University and MFA graduate from Burlington's Champlain College, where she currently teaches illustration in the Communications & Creative Media department. Her work, ranging from comic creation to collegiate e-sports brand identity development, dives into crafting visual narratives. Each project centers on the art of storytelling. Discover more of her work at eraillustration.com