July 14, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison Digs Deep With Her Third Thriller & Makes It All Up 

Episode 668

By

Published July 14, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.

Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life. Margot’s younger sister, Eva Sollberger, experienced her creativity firsthand in childhood games and make-believe.

Margot’s third book is launching this month at Phoenix Books Burlington with an in-person event on July 14. Margot and Eva traveled to Colchester to explore a creepy cave that inspired Margot’s new young adult thriller, We Made It All Up.

The sisters both work at Seven Days, where Margot is the associate editor and literary/film reviewer, and Eva makes the “Stuck in Vermont” video series.

Music: Unicorn Heads, “Song of Mirrors” & “Orange Octopus”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

Stuck in Vermont: Julianna and Sophia Parker of Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue Help Animals — and Humans, Too

Video: Julianna and Sophia Parker of Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue Help Animals — and Humans, Too

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

