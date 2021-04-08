 Stuck in Vermont: Talking to People on Church Street About Reentry Anxiety | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 08, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Talking to People on Church Street About Reentry Anxiety 

Episode 636

By
More than a year after the pandemic began, Gov. Phil Scott has said he hopes Vermonters can return to some degree of normalcy by July 4. COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing across the state, and we are also seeing a spike in infections as variants spread.

Eva spent a sunny Saturday afternoon on the Church Street Marketplace in downtown Burlington to talk to passersby about their pandemic experiences, what they think comes next and their post-pandemic anxieties. On this holiday weekend, the street was bustling with locals, tourists, college students and retired folks. Many of them had something to say about this historic moment in time.

Check out Seven Days’ cover story this week, which also explores this theme. Thanks to everyone on Stuck in Vermont’s Facebook page who commented on this topic and shared a wide variety of responses.

Music: Eveningland, “Can’t Sleep”

Filming date: 4/3/21

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

