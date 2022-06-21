Supreme Court Ruling May Affect Public Funding for Vermont's Religious Schools 

click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini ©️ Seven Days

Rice Memorial High School, a Catholic school in South Burlington

"In order to provide an education to children who live in certain parts of its far-flung State, Maine has decided not to operate schools of its own, but instead to offer tuition assistance that parents may direct to the public or private schools of their choice," the majority decision reads. "Maine’s administration of that benefit is subject to the free exercise principles governing any such public benefit program — including the prohibition on denying the benefit based on a recipient’s religious exercise."









"From a practical perspective, today’s decision directs the State of Maine (and, by extension, its taxpaying citizens) to subsidize institutions that undisputedly engage in religious instruction," Sotamayor continued. "In addition, while purporting to protect against discrimination of one kind, the Court requires Maine to fund what many of its citizens believe to be discrimination of other kinds."



"This Court continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build," Sotamayor wrote in her dissent.





"This decision has profound implications for #vted and for Vermont’s constitutional protections," Holcombe wrote in a Twitter thread. "For people who care about freedom of conscience and the democratic purpose of public schools, this decision, like #SCOTUS decisions on abortion, is a monumental loss."



