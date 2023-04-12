 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 12-18 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 10, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 12-18 

By

Published April 10, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. | Updated April 10, 2023 at 4:46 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Paddling Film Festival @ Outdoor Gear Exchange

    • Rowers enjoy an evening of adventure films, raffles, refreshments and friends....
    • Thu., April 13, 7:45 p.m. $10-15.

  • Staff Picks
    Spaelimenninir @ Capital City Grange

    • The longtime Nordic band plays polkas and waltzes from Denmark and the Faroe Islands....
    • Fri., April 14, 7 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    Queer Takeover featuring Will Keeper, Catwolf, Thaya Zalewski Trio, Tip/Toe, Aneken River @ Radio Bean

    • (indie rock)...
    • Fri., April 14, 9 p.m. $10/$15

  • 'Seeking Identity' @ Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

    • Recent functional works by the potters of Miranda Thomas Studio, including Thomas, Eric Moore, Christi Becker, Jessica King, Evan Williams and Matt Protas....
    • Through April 27

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    New Directions Spring Arts Festival: 'Momentary Exchange' @ Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • An app-driven performance takes audiences on a collaborative storytelling journey via prompts on their phones....
    • Sat., April 15, 3:15-4:15 & 7:15-8:15 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert @ Latchis Hotel & Theater

    • The Vassar Devils, UMass Vocal Suspects, Shades of Yale and others sing to raise funds for the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center....
    • Sat., April 15, 7:30 p.m. $10-40.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Yamato: The Drummers of Japan @ Lyndon Institute

    • Athleticism and precision are on display in this soul-stirring performance....
    • Sun., April 16, 7-9 p.m. $15-52; free for kids.
