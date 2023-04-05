 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 5-11 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 03, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 5-11 

By

Published April 3, 2023 at 4:44 p.m. | Updated April 3, 2023 at 4:45 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Pacifiction' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • A calculating French commissioner makes deals and quells rumors in the former colony of Tahiti in this 2022 political thriller....
    • Thu., April 6, 7-9:15 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF members benefits apply.

  • Staff Picks
    Richard Blanco @ Norwich St. Barnabas Church

    • Readers may remember the author of How to Love a Country: Poems from his reading at president Obama's second inauguration....
    • Thu., April 6, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    The Westerlies & Theo Bleckmann @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • An innovative brass quartet and an invigorating vocalist team up for a jazz show celebrating the music of protest movements....
    • Fri., April 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Mardi McGregor @ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery

    • "Angel Dances: An Ancestry of Art," paintings and collages inspired by the artist's grandparents and travels around the world....
    • Through April 29

  • Staff Picks
    Pride Hikes: Shelburne Farms @ Shelburne Farms

    • All ages, orientations and identities are welcome to pet lambs, meander along the walking trails and witness the start of spring....
    • Sat., April 8, 1-3 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Grand Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt @ The Lodge at Spruce Peak

    • Diners celebrate spring with a meal of chef-made ham, french toast casserole and a mimosa bar. Kids and the young at heart enjoy an egg...
    • Sun., April 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $35-75.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Child Care For Vermont: The Courage to Care Rally @ Vermont Statehouse lawn

    • Families show out for a bill that would invest in Vermont's child care system....
    • Wed., April 12, 1-3 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 29-April 4

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 29-April 4

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a First Wednesdays talk from Alison Bechdel, the iconic cartoonist behind "Dykes to Watch Out For" and Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 27, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including Zig Zag Lit Mag's Issue.14 Release Party at Tourterelle in New Haven. The newest issue of the Addison County publication features works from more than 30 local writers, most of whom are in attendance for readings and meet and greets.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 20, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including "Gaslight at the End of the Tunnel."a brand-new revue from beloved local sketch-comedy troupe Stealing From Work.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 13, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 29-April 4

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 29-April 4

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a First Wednesdays talk from Alison Bechdel, the iconic cartoonist behind "Dykes to Watch Out For" and Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 27, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including Zig Zag Lit Mag's Issue.14 Release Party at Tourterelle in New Haven. The newest issue of the Addison County publication features works from more than 30 local writers, most of whom are in attendance for readings and meet and greets.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 20, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including "Gaslight at the End of the Tunnel."a brand-new revue from beloved local sketch-comedy troupe Stealing From Work.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 13, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation