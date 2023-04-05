The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 5-11 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of John Labbe

The Westerlies & Theo Bleckmann

Winds of Change

Friday 7

Innovative brass quartet the Westerlies and in-demand jazz vocalist Theo Bleckmann team up for This Land at Robison Concert Hall at Middlebury College's Mahaney Arts Center. This powerful program celebrates social justice music and protest songs and features beloved works by the likes of Bertolt Brecht, Joni Mitchell and Woody Guthrie.

Lamb Session

Saturday 8

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Marshall Webb

Pride Hikes

Outdoorsfolk of all ages, orientations and identities gather at Shelburne Farms for a Pride Hike cohosted by Audubon Vermont, Pride Center of Vermont and Outright Vermont. Attendees wander through the sugar bush, meet the newborn lambs and enjoy the early spring sunshine in an LGBTQ-affirming group.

No Man Is an Island

Thursday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Grasshopper Film

Pacifiction

Vermont International Film Festival screens Pacifiction, a recent darling of the French festival circuit, at Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House. In this tense political thriller, a charming French commissioner who may be more dangerous than he appears makes deals and quells rumors in the former colony of Tahiti.

Inaugural Edition

Thursday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Joyce Tenneson

Richard Blanco

Vermonters may remember Richard Blanco from president Barack Obama's second swearing-in, where he became the first gay, Latino and immigrant inaugural poet. At St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Norwich, listeners hear what the multi-award-winning wordsmith has been up to in the decade since and enjoy selections from his acclaimed collections, including How to Love a Country and City of a Hundred Fires.

Eggshell of a Time

Sunday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy

Grand Easter Brunch

Stowe locals get egg-cited for the Lodge at Spruce Peak's Grand Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt, a celebratory shindig for the whole family. Kids and the young at heart enjoy an egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny and a magic show, and diners dig into chef-made ham, French toast casserole and a mimosa bar in the festively decorated ballroom.

Make My Daycare

Wednesday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ben Deflorio

Child Care for Vermont

Let's Grow Kids hosts Child Care for Vermont: The Courage to Care Rally at the Vermont Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. Families show up in support of S.56, a bill that would provide universal pre-K and childcare subsidies for low-income Vermonters. Kat Wright performs live, and kid-friendly activities keep little ones engaged.

Not Forgotten

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Doorway Through Time" by Mardi McGregor

St. Johnsbury's Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery hosts "Angel Dances," a new solo show by self-taught artist Mardi McGregor. McGregor's brightly colored paintings and collages depict her ancestors around the world, from a 13th-century Teutonic knight to the Italian grandfather who raised her.